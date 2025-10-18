Original SALIVA Singer JOSEY SCOTT Releases Official Lyric Videos For BOBBY AMARU 'Diss' Tracks 'Who?' And 'Famous'

Original SALIVA singer Josey Scott has shared official lyric videos for his two new singles, "Who?" and "Famous", both of which appear to be lyrical jabs at the man who replaced him in the band, Bobby Amaru. The songs arrived in early October, less than two months after the current lineup of SALIVA — fronted by Amaru — released a new single, "Hit 'Em Where It Hurts", featuring lyrics which were apparently aimed at Scott.

Nashville producer ScatteredBrains, who worked on both "Who?" and "Famous", took to his Instagram to share about the former track: "Long time coming, about 15 yrs to be exact. The first single 'Who?' from @therealjoseyscott has arrived !!! I am beyond proud of this song and Josey for finding the strength to push back and push forward during a time where he's being bullied out of his own god damn legacy, his creation, his band SALIVA.

"Please listen, like, share and spread the message that there is only one real SALIVA and that is with Josey at the driver seat. If the fans are ready, Josey's ready to give yall that real shit like he never left !!! I know yall tired of watching a cover band play his music, we are too."

When "Hit 'Em Where It Hurts" was first made available in early September, Amaru said in a statement: "'Hit 'Em Where It Hurts' is an anthem about proving people wrong, not with words, but with action."

Apparently referencing Scott, Amaru added: "I sincerely wish him the best, but this song is really for the fans who've stood by us, and for anyone who's ever had to fight for what they believe in. To me, it's about resilience, loyalty, and never backing down. That's exactly what SALIVA should stand for."

Earlier this month, Josey, who left the band in 2011 and was replaced the following year by Bobby, once again blasted his successor, accusing Amaru of "talking out of both sides of his neck" and saying that Bobby has treated Josey like a "former disgruntled employee". He told Rock Feed in part: "The only problem I've had with Bobby is Bobby seems to say one thing in the press and act one way in the press. He acts victimized, like I've done something to him. And that seems to be his M.O., is he does these things behind the scenes, and then when he gets in front of the cameras or gets in front of an interviewer, he acts like it's you that's doing these things. And honest to God, I'm not doing any of any of these things that he's saying that I'm doing." Scott went on to lament the fact that Amaru is "treating me like I'm some kind of former disgruntled employee that I don't have the right to have any kind of voice about this or anything."

Elaborating on the deterioration of his relationship with Amaru over the course of the last three years, Josey said: "See, when I first came back while Wayne [Swinny, original SALIVA guitarist] was alive, Bobby seemed supportive of me. He seemed like he was gonna support me having my own band and me doing my own thing. And then as soon as Wayne dies, he sends me — he still says in the press that he's supportive of me and there's gonna be two SALIVAs or whatever, but at the same time sends me a cease-and-desist [letter] saying I can't even call myself the former lead singer of SALIVA. I couldn't even have the word 'SALIVA' on my poster. It's just ludicrous. It's absolutely ludicrous. And like I said, he talks out of both sides of his neck, is what bothers me so badly. He says one thing and does another. If you'll notice, when he came on Rock Feed with you, he was talking about how I was this sad person with quitter's remorse, and then puts out a diss track about me. And I'm just, like, 'Okay. All right. I see where this is going now.' So I've got two singles coming out now that'll [be me] responding. The first single is called 'Who?', and the other song is called 'Famous'. And I'm dropping them both at once."

Scott went on to say that he was surprised to hear that SALIVA had released a "diss track" about him. "I'm just, like, 'This is something rappers do, dude. This ain't something rocker guys do,'" Josey, whose real name is Joseph Sappington, said. "So I had to [respond] in kind — twice."

This past August, Scott made it clear that he had no intention of rejoining the band he co-founded nearly 30 years ago. Josey explained to Youngstown Studio that he didn't foresee ever teaming up with the current version of SALIVA, noting that he had "butted heads" with Bobby and insisting that he didn't "want to give the fans the Temu version of SALIVA," a reference to the Chinese e-commerce site, "with some kind of a bastardized version that Bobby puts together." Josey went on to say that he wanted to get the SALIVA name back and use it with members of his new band, explaining that he named SALIVA completely on his own and that the SALIVA name's "rightful place" was with him, not with the Amaru-fronted version of the group. "That was what I came to the table with," he said of the SALIVA moniker. "I put that band together one member at a time. That's my name."

Amaru, who has been a member of SALIVA for 13 years, later addressed Scott's comments about the current lineup of the band in an interview with Rock Feed. Bobby said: "I watched that interview that [Josey] did [with Youngstown Studio]. I usually don't pay attention to the Blabbermouth headlines or any of his interviews and stuff. But so many people were sending it to me that I watched it front to back.

"It doesn't bother me, the things that he says about me — I'm not really bothered by it," Bobby insisted. "I just feel like I see a sad man who just has quitter's remorse. And that's what it feels like to me.

"I like to take negative stuff and turn it into positivity and create music and stuff, and some people just like to be negative and bash online or whatever, or take jabs. And for me, I love music, [and] always have. And I love SALIVA, love the brand."

Referencing Swinny, who died in March 2023 after suffering a brain hemorrhage while on tour, Bobby added: " Wayne had a vision. We all had a vision when I got in the band, was to take a broken project and revive it, and that's what I've been doing. And, unfortunately, Wayne's life was cut short. We love and we miss him every day. And I'm only honoring him. I didn't even know that I wanted to do this anymore when he passed away — I didn't feel like I wanted to — and some things started happening and Josey took it upon himself to just go and call himself [and his solo band] JOSEY SCOTT'S SALIVA. And I just felt like that was wrong. I felt like it was classless, and Wayne would be rolling in his grave over that. And people that knew Wayne and know the situation, they would agree with that. And I think, for me, it's, like I decided to continue on and I just wanna put out killer music. And I feel like the band has been accelerating, and he hates that. It bothers him."

Bobby continued: "I don't know. I mean, I wish the guy well. I just hope the guy could find positivity and put it to the music, just keep doing what he's doing. He has fans, but SALIVA is gonna keep doing what SALIVA's doing and what SALIVA's been doing. 14 years — November will be 14 years for me. And I'm grateful. I am. And we have a lot of cool things on the horizon, a bunch of unannounced festivals for '26. And, hey, man, we're gonna keep putting out music."