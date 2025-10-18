Sweden's BULLET Announces First New Album In Seven Years, 'Kickstarter'

Swedish band BULLET — comprised of Dag "Hell" Hofer (vocals),Hampus Klang (guitar),Gustav Hector (bass),Gustav Hjortsjö (drums),and latest addition Freddie Johansson (guitar) — got together in the autumn of 2001, with the aim of playing traditional heavy metal inspired by the late 1970s and early 1980s: Solid, authentic, and classic, with a contemporary and timeless touch. Seven years after BULLET's latest studio album, "Dust To Gold" (2018),the band is back with new LP.

"Kickstarter" is scheduled for release on Steamhammer on January 9, 2026 and proves that BULLET is determined to continue its almost 25-year career with the very kickstart referenced by the album title. This also includes BULLET's iconic tour bus, whose engine exploded after one of their most recent shows, forcing the musicians to embark on their return journey without their rolling accommodation. Naturally, this was neither the end of BULLET nor their battered vehicle. In fact, it was to the contrary. The group's classic heavy metal spirit and unwavering DIY mindset have proven stronger than ever. Having repaired the aging bus with unwavering determination, oil-smeared hands, and sweaty brows, BULLET is now ready to hit the road again!

"The first choice of single release for the album kinda explains itself," the band says. "Ben presented the idea of a song that would later became 'Kickstarter' during his time in the band. It was nameless at the time and had a bunch of working names throughout the process. As the album came together, it became the obvious first choice for opening song on the album, first single release, as well as the bearer of the title 'Kickstarter'. As soon as you hear the first snare hit, followed by that bulldozer of a guitar riff, you'll know why!"

"Kickstarter" track listing:

01. Kickstarter

02. Caught In The Action

03. Open Fire

04. Keep Rolling

05. Hit The Road

06. Avenger

07. Chained By Metal

08. Spitfire

09. Full Throttle

10. Strike At Night

11. Night Falls Down

"Kickstarter" will be released as a CD digipak (including poster),LP gatefold version and digital.

Photo credit: Robin Fritzson