Original SALIVA Singer JOSEY SCOTT Says Touring With KISS And AEROSMITH Was 'The Absolute Peak' Of His Career

In a new interview with Greg Drugan of North Coast Music Beat, original SALIVA singer Josey Scott (a.k.a. Joseph Sappington) was asked if he had a favorite tour that he has ever been on. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Oh, certainly. KISS and AEROSMITH [in 2003] was my favorite. We heard that that tour was gonna happen. I think we were out with DISTURBED or NICKELBACK. Or maybe it was SEVENDUST. And we heard, 'Hey, KISS and AEROSMITH are going on tour together. They've never toured together since the '70s.' Apparently there was some kind of knife fight with two of their roadies. An AEROSMITH roadie and a KISS roadie got in this knife fight, and they swore that they would never tour together, and didn't throughout the '70s and '80s, and '90s, for that matter. They said, 'KISS and AEROSMITH are gonna tour together again, and they're looking for new up-and-coming bands that want to open the show.' And I was, like, 'We'll never get it, but can we throw our name in the hat?' And they were, like, 'Sure.' And we went back on the road, sort of putting our nose to the grindstone, and a few months later our manager came to us and he goes, 'Hey.' He goes, 'I think it's sort of down to you guys and Billy Idol.' And I was, like, 'What?' I was, like, 'No way.' And they were, like, 'Yeah, it's come down to you and Billy Idol, and they're either gonna go with a retro tour with Billy Idol or they're gonna go with a newer act and it's gonna be you guys.' And I was, like, 'You are frickin' kidding me, dude. There's no way that's true.' And I'll never forget hearing that they were in some kind of boardroom or something talking about this, and they were really sort of debating whether it was gonna be Billy Idol or SALIVA. And [KISS bassists/vocalist] Gene Simmons's kid came in and ran up to him and her overheard them talking and said, 'Oh, dad, please pick SALIVA. Please, please let it be SALIVA.' And, uh, I could kiss him on the mouth when I see him for that."

Josey went on to say that touring as the support act for KISS and AEROSMITH more than two decades ago was "the most unforgettable, most emotional, just the absolute peak of our careers, was getting to spend every day and every night with our idols and watch KISS get ready and put their makeup on, and watch AEROSMITH pull up and [AEROSMITH singer] Steven Tyler get out of that limousine with a police escort. And every night, playing on stage, they would come and watch us. Steven Tyler almost every night stood in the wings and watched every song we played. And I finally got the chance to ask him, I said, 'Man, why do you come watch us every night? Little old SALIVA. Why would you do that?' And he poked me in the chest. He said, ''Cause you're the fucking competition. That's why.' … What do you say to that? I was, like, 'I could never be your competition,' but, man, what a compliment for him to say that. And he was just the sweetest, most giving, most humble, grateful human being I've ever seen in my life. He had his daughters out there, and he was just so kind and considerate to us. He took us right under his wing. Just an absolute sweetheart. And I got to hang with Gene and Paul [Stanley, KISS frontman] a lot, and [they were the] absolute same. They were just so giving and so kind to us, being a young up-and-coming band, and gave us advice."

Scott added: "I had food poisoning on the tour one time, and [original KISS drummer] Peter Criss came and took care of me and made sure I was okay. And him and his wife took me into KISS's dressing room and put a cold towel on my head and laid me out on the couch. And when it came time for KISS to go on stage — they're my heroes, so they literally walk by the couch, and I'm laying there with food poisoning with a rag on my head and Gene Simmons leans down with his bass. He goes, 'I hope you feel better, bro.' And I'm, like, speechless, bro, just speechless. So that's an easy answer for me. I loved that tour."

Last October, Scott released two new singles, "Who?" and "Famous", both of which appeared to be lyrical jabs at the man who replaced him in SALIVA, Bobby Amaru. The songs arrived less than two months after the current lineup of SALIVA — fronted by Amaru — released a new single, "Hit 'Em Where It Hurts", featuring lyrics which were apparently aimed at Scott.

In December, Scott released another new single, "F.A.F.O.", which was a collaboration with Doobie, who has been described as "hip-hop's Kurt Cobain". The track was produced by ScatteredBrains and Mason Sacks and was co-written by Jordan Centers.

SALIVA launched its career in 2001 with the release of "Every Six Seconds", a double-platinum selling album with hits that include "Click Click Boom" and "Your Disease".

Scott left SALIVA at the end of 2011 after 15 years with the group, reportedly to pursue a solo Christian music career. He was quickly replaced by Amaru, who can be heard on SALIVA's last several releases.

SALIVA reunited with Scott for a one-off appearance at the 2022 Blue Ridge Rock Festival at the Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia. Scott performed three songs with the group at the event, which also saw SALIVA play with Amaru.

SALIVA's founding guitarist Wayne Swinny died in March 2023 after suffering a brain hemorrhage while on tour.