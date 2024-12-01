Original VENOM Guitarist JEFF 'MANTAS' DUNN Quits VENOM INC.: 'I Will Not Be Appearing At Any Advertised Shows'

Original VENOM guitarist Jeff "Mantas" Dunn has announced his departure from VENOM INC., the band he formed nearly a decade ago with two other former VENOM members, bassist/vocalist Tony "Demolition Man" Dolan and drummer Antony "Abaddon" Bray.

Earlier today (Sunday, December 1),Dunn released the following statement via his social media: "Greetings my friends, the last few months have been incredibly difficult on every level and to cap it all only a few days ago one of my most beloved cats, Spooky, passed away in front of me after a short but very aggressive illness. I was with him every step of the way.

"After I suffered the second heart attack the outpouring of love and concern from you guys via a multitude of messages and calls has been overwhelming and a simple thank you seems so insignificant.

"So my friends it is now time to address the situation. I wish to inform you all that I will not be returning to VENOM INC.

"Obviously my health and wellbeing are of paramount importance to myself and my family, however, there are also more personal issues which have influenced my decision.

"To be absolutely clear, I will not be appearing at any advertised shows.

"On a far more positive note there is new music and a return to social activity on its way.

"As I have said so many times, music is my therapy, my release and my connection with all of you who have supported me over the years and for that I am eternally grateful.

"So here's to Cats and Heavy Metal.

"I will see you all soon my friends,

"Much love and respect, Jeff."

This past May, Dunn revealed that he had suffered another heart attack.

The 63-year-old British-born musician, who currently resides with his wife in Portugal, previously suffered a heart attack and underwent a double bypass surgery in May 2018.

Mantas sat out VENOM INC.'s fall 2023 U.S. tour after revealing that his wife had been diagnosed with cancer. He was replaced on the trek by Mike Hickey, known for his work with VENOM, CARCASS, CATHEDRAL and CRONOS.

Earlier this year, VENOM INC. recruited Marc "JXN" Jackson as the band's new drummer. Jackson was previously a member of M:PIRE OF EVIL, the group formed in 2010 by Dunn and Dolan.

VENOM INC. is not to be confused with the Conrad "Cronos" Lant-fronted version of VENOM, which is continuing to tour and make albums under the VENOM moniker. Joining Cronos in that group are Rage (a.k.a. Stuart Dixon) on guitar and Danté (a.k.a. Danny Needham) on drums.

VENOM's classic lineup trio of Dunn, Lant and drummer Anthony "Abaddon" Bray recorded four studio LPs, "Welcome To Hell" (1981),"Black Metal" (1982),"At War With Satan" (1984) and "Possessed" (1985),and live album, "Eine Kleine Nachtmusik" (1986). Often cited by bands such as METALLICA, BEHEMOTH, CELTIC FROST and MAYHEM as major influences, they are one of the most revered bands of their generation. VENOM is still fronted by Cronos and headlines festivals all over the globe and continues to release new music while Dunn and Dolan had joined forces in the similarly named VENOM INC.

Photo credit: Fernando Serani (courtesy of Nuclear Blast)