OTEP SHAMAYA Says She Is 'Retiring' From Music: 'My Reasons Will Be Given Before Year's End'

OTEP frontwoman Otep Shamaya says that she is "retiring" from the music business.

The 45-year-old musician, who is also known as an outspoken advocate of gay rights, poet, illustrator, author and activist, revealed her plans to end her music career in a social media post over the weekend.

After announcing that she was "liquidating" her "extensive music equipment", including autographed guitars used on tour/studio, a drum set, stage lighting, smoke machines and stage monitors, a number of fans inquired about her reasons for the sale, and wondered if she was retiring from music. Otep responded in a comment below her original post: "Yes, I'm retiring. For real. For good. My reasons will be given before year's end. Thank u to my real ones".

OTEP released its latest studio album, "The God Slayer", in September 2023 via Cleopatra. The follow-up to 2018's "Kult 45" offered up a mix of inspired original tracks as well as transformative takes on chart-topping hits from a variety of influences, including pop, rap and grunge, by such artists as Eminem, Billie Eilish, SLIPKNOT, Lil Peep and Olivia Rodrigo.

Not only is Shamaya a revered musical figure, known for her intrepid blending of metal genres and hip-hop, as exemplified on her notorious 2002 debut album "Sevas Tra", but she's also amassed an enormous following based on her fearless performances and confrontational, spiritually tinged lyrics.

Throughout the span of her career, Shamaya has been an undeniable force in bringing awareness via various acclaimed mediums to social and political injustices felt by various communities and subcultures. For years, publications such as Revolver magazine have lauded Shamaya for "following in the footsteps of outspoken musicians from folk singer Woody Guthrie to RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's Zach De La Rocha, dubbing her "one of music's catalysts for social change".