CHEAP TRICK To Support ROD STEWART On 'One Last Time' 2025 North American Tour

Sir Rod Stewart, the legendary two-time Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame-inducted singer-songwriter, today announced that he's bringing his highly anticipated "One Last Time" tour to North America in 2025. The tour, which has been thrilling audiences in Europe and Asia has also been a box office smash, grossed among the top 20 global concert tours of the year. The tour makes its U.S. debut on March 7 in Austin, Texas, and is confirmed for 20 shows across amphitheaters and arenas through August 15. Each show promises an unprecedented evening of iconic hits and a concert production befitting one of the era's greatest live performers. Full tour routing and ticketing information is available below.

"One Last Time" will see Rod reuniting with fellow Hall Of Famers CHEAP TRICK, as his special guests. Their last outing in 2022 was a critical and fan favorite. Featuring chart-topping hits spanning Stewart's unparalleled career, his hits-packed setlist includes songs like "You Wear It Well", "Maggie May", "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy", "The First Cut Is The Deepest", "Tonight's The Night", "Every Picture Tells A Story", "Infatuation", "Forever Young", "Ooh La La (I Wish That I Knew What I Know Now)", "Young Turks", "Have I Told You Lately That I Love You", "Rhythm Of My Heart", "Broken Arrow", "Forever Young" and many more.

Rod Stewart fan club members will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 19 at 10 a.m. via RodStewart.com. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning November 22 at 10 a.m. Citi is the official card of Stewart's tour.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning November 19 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, November 21 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. All presales are in local time and will run through Thursday, November 21 at 10 p.m.

In the sixth decade of his career and not slowing down, in 2024 Rod released his 33rd studio album, "Swing Fever", a collaboration with Jools Holland with his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra (Warner Records),toured Asia and Europe before wrapping his record-setting 13-year Las Vegas residency, "Rod Stewart: The Hits". He will return to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace March - June 2025, with "The Encore Shows" featuring his biggest hits, plus surprises from the songbook, swing, as well as deep cuts, and stunning new production elements. Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

Rod Stewart 2025 summer North American tour with special guests CHEAP TRICK:

March 07 - Austin, TX - Moody Center ATX

June 14 - Lake Tahoe, NV - Outdoor Arena at Harveys*^

June 15 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amp*^

July 8 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

July 11 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

July 12 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann

July 15 - Saratoga Springs NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

July 19 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 22 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

July 25 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena^

July 26 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

July 29 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

August 1 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 2 - Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater

August 5 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater

August 8 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

August 9 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

August 12 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 14 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

August 15 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

* Not a Live Nation date

^ CHEAP TRICK not on these dates

CHEAP TRICK, the iconic rock band hailing from Illinois, has been rocking stages and winning over fans with their timeless sound for over five decades. Known for their electrifying live performances, catchy melodies, and innovative songwriting, CHEAP TRICK has become a staple in rock music history. With hits like "I Want You To Want Me", "Dream Police", "The Flame" and "Surrender", this legendary band continues to inspire and entertain audiences with their signature blend of hard rock and power-pop sensibilities.

CHEAP TRICK is part of the very fiber of American music, inspiring and delighting generations with their unique union of massive melodies and razorblade riffs, their own special brand of mischievous wit and maximum rock 'n' roll. The band was formed in 1973 by guitarists Rick Nielsen, bassist Tom Petersson and drummer Bun. E Carlos. One year later, Robin Zander joined the group. The current lineup consists of Nielsen, Petersson and Zander. Both Nielsen and Zander's sons joining as guest members when the band tours.

CHEAP TRICK released their self-titled debut album in 1977. Later that year, they found success in Japan with the release of their second album, "In Color". They achieved mainstream popularity in the U.S. in 1979 with the triple-platinum live album Budokan and a Top 10 single, a live recording of "I Want You To Want Me". More success followed with the album "Dream Police" in 1979, which reached Bo. 6 on the Billboard 200. The band experienced another resurgence in late '80s when they topped U.S. charts with power ballad "The Flame".

CHEAP TRICK maintain an almost constant touring schedule, having performed live more than 5,000 times since their formation. They have sold more than 20 million albums and built a dedicated cult following. The band was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2016, where the original four members performed.