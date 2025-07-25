OTHERWISE Announces New EP, 'Some Kind Of Alchemy'

Las Vegas-based hard rock band OTHERWISE triumphantly returns with a brand new EP and label home. The infectious new single/video for the track "Stop, Drop And Roll (Doesn't Work In Hell)" is a hard-driving banger with a massive catchy chorus, which will quickly demand your undivided attention. This also marks the first release under OTHERWISE's new partnership with Seek And Strike that culminates with the "Some Kind Of Alchemy" EP on August 22.

OTHERWISE has gone back to its roots and re-embraced its classic harder rock sound, which is very reminiscent of the vibe of their widely acclaimed debut album.

OTHERWISE singer Adrian Patrick states: "Signing with Seek And Strike was honestly a very easy decision for us. The label was co-founded by a dear friend who has believed in the band and our message since our inception. He cares about us and vice versa, which is saying a lot for the music business.

"The first single, 'Stop, Drop And Roll (Doesn't Work In Hell)', was initially conceptualized years ago, in the midst of the Iraq War," he explains. "We thought about the sacrifice of our fellow poet-warriors in military service and the lies that were being propagated to justify the actions of those in power. Another truly beautiful aspect of this release was our chance to reconnect with the incomparable Dave McMahan (our original drummer),who helped us focus all of that early fire into formidable performance art. The raw, sleek simplicity of those days was perfectly captured in the video for the song by its talented director, Lance Gergar. The intro gave us goosebumps the first time we watched it. Plus, for me personally, getting to rock my balls off barefoot in a corporate elevator and NOT get arrested, is a hell of a statement!

"Returning to our roots with this EP is truly exciting for us and getting to do it with our friends and family at Seek And Strike is nothing short of righteous," Adrian adds. "We can't thank our die-hard fans enough for all of their continued support and we're hopeful to add a whole new legion of supporters to the fold with this next release. See you all soon."

OTHERWISE have been an unrelenting force in the unforgiving trenches of the music industry, for the past two decades. Consisting of blood brothers Adrian and Ryan Patrick, the powerhouse duo behind the Las Vegas hard rock outfit, they've turned scars into anthems and stages into battlefields, earning RIAA gold certification for their breakout hit "Soldiers", a modern rock classic born from the grit of the independent grind. Raised in a city of illusions, the Patrick brothers built something real: a fiercely loyal fanbase they call The Family Wise, bonded not by hype but by heart.

Over 250 million streams later, their legacy isn't just loud, it's ever-lasting. Through their nonprofit Life By Music, the brothers use their platform to give back, delivering instruments, lessons, and life-changing experiences to at-risk youth and veterans nationwide. Every note they play carries purpose. Every show is a family affair and every song is a battle cry from two brothers who refuse to ever back down.