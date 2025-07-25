DED Announces New Album 'Resent'

DED — Joe Cotela (vocals); Adam Adamcik (guitar); Kyle Koelsch (bass); and Matt Reinhard (drums) — will release a new album, "Resent", on September 19 via UNFD.

The band has shared the visualizer for new single "Eraser". Watch it below.

"This is a universal song about reflection and being cognitive of your own bullshit," Cotela says bluntly. "The concept of recognizing and unlearning our negative habits and attributes is a powerful thing. We're all sculpted by our experiences with family and the world into what we are today and every day that we wake up we are given the chance and the choice to be anything and any version of ourselves that we want to be."

He continues: "A lot of the themes that I'm getting into on our new album and really our whole catalogue are very realistic takes on knowing that you aren't perfect and addressing those pitfalls to yourself to become the best version of you possible. Having the bravery to be vulnerable and accountable with yourself and setting the ego aside to get out of our own way is paramount. Learning and then unlearning our traumas and triggers is the key to the door. I love the unique influences and canvas that the band made for me to sing over and this song is a favorite of mine."

Cotela also pulls back the curtain on the album as a whole, saying: "Looking back at the period of time writing and recording this album is a wild thing to do, as it was recorded over the course of three years. We found ourselves stuck not being able to be active due to behind-the-scenes business shit. We'll leave it at that but It was awful for our band, for our momentum and for our growth in a fast moving world as a newer band."

That didn't dim the band's spirit, its ambition, or the fire burning the hearts of the members. And they took matters into their own hands.

"But just because we couldn't release music or play shows, it didn't stop us from being who we are and doing what we do as artists," Cotela adds. "We made our own recording studio Trash Island Studios in Phoenix. With all of that time, we just went nuts writing songs — a lot of songs. And we did it all ourselves this time. Aside from the help of mixing and mastering the album by our friends Zach Jones and KJ Strock, we engineered, produced and wrote almost every part of this record by ourselves with no outside influences. On top of that we did get some of our favorite vocalists and friends: Chad Gray of MUDVAYNE, Chris Motionless of MOTIONLESS IN WHITE and Danny Leal of UPON A BURNING BODY to do features on three unique tracks on the album with us. We are honored to have each of them add their own unique flavors to these songs."

He furthers: "So this is the most 'unfiltered' DED release to come out. We have 100 percent love and gratitude for everyone that we have worked with to make DED music in the past. They changed our lives and we learned so much and carry their wisdom with us. But for this record, it was four guys getting back to our roots of having fun trying to make good heavy music that made us happy first before anyone. It was the way that we wrote when we started DED. I think that early spirit has been channeled again but in a new way."

Cotela also shares: "This album is three years of trials and tribulations. The internal battle of telling yourself over and over 'I can do this, I can do anything that I set my mind to.' That was coupled with the anger and frustration of existing in the current climate of the past couple years in the world and our struggles to overcome and remain steadfast in our pursuits. These songs are the angriest and at the same time the catchiest tracks that we have ever put down. You will hear so many influences from rock, nu metal, hardcore, thrash, hip-hop, electronic, experimental, metalcore, pop, alternative, and more. We are all music fans first and foremost and we cooked up these songs to taste exactly the way that we wanted them to."

He finishes: "It has been four years since our last record and we hope that these songs reflect that amount of time being spent sweating it out over the stove. Through gratitude, perseverance and pride, we can now give 'Resent' to the world."

"Resent" track listing:

01. Wasted

02. You Want Honest? (feat. Chad Gray)

03. Purpose: Be Myself

04. Rockstar

05. Eraser

06. Never Belong

07. Dig Deep

08. Fuck With It

09. Point Of No Return

10. Rise Above It All (feat. Danny Leal)

11. Fight Forever (2 Rot)

12. Until I Die (feat. Chris Motionless)

DED will be on the road supporting the album while touring with IN THIS MOMENT and DAYSEEKER.

Having burst on to the scene with their debut "Mis-An-Thrope" and its follow-up, "School Of Thought", Phoenix band DED take no prisoners. The band embodies elements of nü metal, hardcore, punk, and rock with pop sensibilities, hooks, and choruses, cloaked in some of the most dense and guttural sounds you'll hear. DED's unexpectedly soulful music is about bringing hope, relief and self-awareness, often speaking to and about the young generations that are contending with many deeply embedded issues in today's society. Rather than the nihilistic, anarchical hellraisers DED might seem to be upon first glance, they're actually mythical heroes desperately trying to save society, not take it down. Joe Cotela (vocals),Alex Adamcik (guitar),Kyle Koelsch (bass) and Matt Reinhard (drums) are building a community by offering comfort in times of despair. With "Mis-An-Thrope", DED took the rock world by storm, generating over 25 million streams making several Billboard chart appearances including No. 1 on the Alternative New Artist chart and No. 3 on the Top New Artist Albums chart. Singles "Anti-Everything" and "Remember The Enemy" reached Top 20 at Active Rock Radio with SiriusXM's Octane naming DED "Artist Discovery Of The Year" and "Anti-Everything" landing in the station's Top 10 for 2017. The band were also nominated by Loudwire for Best New Artist. "Anti-Everything" also made impressive strides at servicing appearing on Spotify's U.S. Viral 50 twice and various playlists across Apple Music, Amazon and Pandora. The band also toured with KORN and STONE SOUR.

They followed with "School Of Thought". Touring-wise, DED lit up festival stages including Aftershock, Louder Than Life, Rocklahoma, Carolina Rebellion, Rock On The Range and ShipRocked and have toured with IN THIS MOMENT, BLACK VEIL BRIDES, and more. They also enjoyed their highest-charting radio hit with "Kill Beautiful Things", which was Top 15 and the second longest-running song on the airplay charts in 2022, with four million stream and 1.7 million YouTube views.

Ultimately, DED blaze their own trail as they cathartically stare down various beasts — both existential and innate — proving that there's a way to live through the struggle and come out stronger, happier, and more aware of how we look after ourselves and each other. The band is now signed with UNFD, with two ridiculously head-turning singles under their belt.