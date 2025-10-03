OTTTO, Featuring Son Of METALLICA's ROBERT TRUJILLO, Releases Cover Of BLACK SABBATH's 'N.I.B.'

OTTTO, the Los Angeles-based group featuring Tye Trujillo, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES bassist and son of METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo, has released a cover of BLACK SABBATH's "N.I.B.", recorded live at the Garden Grove Amphitheater in Garden Grove, California. The cover is a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne and the godfathers of heavy metal BLACK SABBATH.

Founded by the now-21-year-old Tye Trujillo, OTTTO has carved out a fast-rising reputation since its 2020 self-titled debut and 2023's acclaimed "Life Is A Game" album. Refusing to be boxed in by genre, the band fuses punk, melody, grooves, and the spirit of the old-school Southern California underground. The result is a sound that balances speed, aggression, and intensity with a modern edge, pushing loud music into new territory.

OTTTO will release a new single on October 10.

OTTTO has received widespread praise for "Life Is A Game", with Consequence describing the 10-song LP as "fun, unpretentious thrash," and Metal Injection saying: "OTTTO are destined for stardom… this trio has massive talent that is undeniable…"

In a recent interview with Pasadena Weekly, Tye stated about OTTTO's first two efforts: "The first album we did was the 'pre-statement'. All of those songs had been around for a while. Bryan [Noah Ferretti, vocals/guitar] and I wrote those in our previous band that we played in. It was like the precursor to this album."

Regarding the upcoming follow-up to "Life Is A Game", Tye said: "We have so much stuff. We keep expanding our sound a little bit. We're adding in elements of groove, melodic parts, melodic chords, but we're keeping that raw heaviness to it as well."

When he was just 12 years old, Tye Trujillo filled in for bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu for KORN's South American tour after Fieldy was unable to make the shows due to "unforeseen circumstances."

A couple of years ago, OTTTO completed a U.S. tour with BASTARDANE, the band featuring drummer Castor Hetfield, son of METALLICA frontman James Hetfield.

James and Robert aren't the only members of METALLICA whose offspring have followed in their footsteps. Two of drummer Lars Ulrich's sons play together in TAIPEI HOUSTON.