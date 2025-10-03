CREED's SCOTT STAPP Earns Third Consecutive Hit Solo Single As 'Deadman's Trigger' Shoots To No. 9 At Radio

Scott Stapp's "Deadman's Trigger" shoots to No. 9 on the Mediabase Active Rock chart, becoming the third consecutive radio hit from the CREED frontman's latest solo album, "Higher Power". Previous singles were "Black Butterfly" (No. 5) and "Higher Power" (No. 8).

Released in March 2024, "Higher Power"'s sustained success, amidst two years of sold-out arena tours with CREED, has now cemented the icon status of one of rock's most recognizable voices.

To accompany the single, Stapp released "Deadman's Trigger: A Short Film" in August. The nine-minute rock-fueled Western is a classic showdown in which a peaceful man of faith defends what he loves most. In a hail of Hellfire, he protects (and is saved) by an unlikely hero — his seven-year-old son Anthony Stapp.

Billboard wrote the "Higher Power" album is "growling and energetic, but also admirably reflective." Esquire wrote, "with 10 huge, earnest, soaring, anthemic tracks, it's everything you love about Scott Stapp," and Loudwire named it "one of the year's best solo rock records."

In March 2024, "Higher Power" debuted at No. 2 on the Current Hard Music Albums chart, No. 4 on the Current Digital Albums chart and No. 6 on the Current Rock Albums chart.

Stapp first emerged as the high-energy frontman of CREED. The Grammy-winning songwriter penned anthems like "Higher", "My Own Prison", "My Sacrifice", "With Arms Wide Open", "What If", "Say I" and "One", selling over 50 million albums and earning a diamond certification. Stapp's solo albums include the platinum-certified "The Great Divide" (2005),"Proof Of Life" (2013),"The Space Between The Shadows" (2019),and "Higher Power".

In 2024, CREED announced a North American tour. After each show quickly sold out, the tour was extended into 2025. The Grammy- and American Music Award-winning band formed in 1994 in Tallahassee, Florida. Nearly 30 years later formation, the anthems composed by Stapp and guitarist Mark Tremonti are part of mainstream rock's DNA. "My Own Prison" (1997) remains one of the late 20th century's biggest debuts. "Human Clay" (1999) and "Weathered" (2001) entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 1, while "Full Circle" (2009) debuted at No. 1 on the Top Rock, Hard Rock, and Alternative charts and No. 2 on the Billboard 200. With over 53 million albums sold worldwide, CREED stands alongside VAN HALEN, GUNS N' ROSES and METALLICA as one of an elite few rock bands to earn RIAA diamond-certified status, for more than 11 million sales of "Human Clay" in the U.S.