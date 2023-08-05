  • facebook
OTTTO Featuring Son Of METALLICA's ROBERT TRUJILLO: 'Skyscraper' Video Released

August 5, 2023

OTTTO, the three-piece group featuring Tye Trujillo (son of METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo),has released a music video for "Skyscraper" from the Venice Beach, California-based band's recently released debut album, "Life Is A Game".

Paul Marchand, who is well known for his music documentaries, including "Jaco" and "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me", directed the video that, in a nod to the album title, sees the trio playing a board game dubbed "Skyscraper" with each roll of the dice bringing chaos reigning down.

"OTTTO rocks," says Marchand. "But man, to be honest we all had a lot of milk to drink that day. I just remember the swell was down and the surf zombies came inland. Someone brought a board game? This kinda stuff just happens in Topanga. I think it was a Tuesday."

OTTTO has received widespread praise for "Life Is A Game", with Consequence describing the 10-song LP as "fun, unpretentious thrash," and Metal Injection saying: "OTTTO are destined for stardom… this trio has massive talent that is undeniable…" The band previously released a pair of videos from the new album, including the elaborate, carnival-themed video for "Dance Of The Dead", and the Dogtown-infused clip for "My Pain".

OTTTO will kick off a North American tour with BASTARDANE, the band featuring Castor Hetfield, son of METALLICA frontman James Hetfield, on Saturday, August 5 at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City.

OTTTO, which also features Triko Chavez (drums) and Bryan Noah Ferretti (vocals/guitar),released its self-titled debut EP in 2020, followed by multiple live outings, including slots at Lollapalooza and BottleRock, opened for SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, and saw Tye contribute the guitar parts for cultural phenomenon Eddie Munson in "Stranger Things". Most recently, the band issued the Record Store Day-exclusive EP "Locos Live In Venice", which was recorded at the venerable Juice magazine headquarters, right off of the Venice Beach boardwalk.

"Life Is A Game" album cover features artwork by Pascal Brun and Marcel Szerdahelyi.

"Life Is A Game" track listing:

01. My Pain
02. Skyscraper
03. Night Howlers
04. Scopa
05. Let Them Return
06. Ride Low
07. Dance Of The Dead
08. Trip
09. Cosmos
10. The Void

Photo credit: John Gilhooley

