Over 30 Artists Announced For 2024 MONSTERS OF ROCK Cruise

The annual Monsters Of Rock cruise (MORC),one of the world's premier hard rock and heavy metal fan immersive music cruises, is returning for its twelfth year.

Promoter On the Blue Cruises has announced the five-day/five-night full-ship music charter will set sail March 2-7, 2024 aboard Royal Caribbean's Independence Of The Seas and depart from the Port of Miami, Florida. Dubbed The Dirty Dozen, next year's voyage will include two days at sea full of music and events, performances from over 30 artists on multiple stages, two unforgettable ports of call (Ocho Rios, Jamaica and Nassau, Bahamas),photo experiences with artists, theme nights, and special events with the world's best rock community.

Cabins are on-sale now starting at $1,899.00 per person (double occupancy, not including mandatory taxes and fee supplement).

The lineup for Monsters Of Rock 2024 includes:

JOE SATRIANI

EXTREME

THE DARKNESS

WINGER

ACE FREHLEY

KK'S PRIEST

ACCEPT

QUEENSRŸCHE

QUIET RIOT

Y&T

GLENN HUGHES (performing DEEP PURPLE classics)

APRIL WINE

TNT

CRAZY LIXX

SLAUGHTER

BRITISH LION

FIREHOUSE

VIXEN

H.E.A.T.

ARMORED SAINT

RICHIE KOTZEN

FASTER PUSSYCAT

SOTO/BIELER

DANGEROUS TOYS

LIZZY BORDEN

ENUFF Z'NUFF

SPREAD EAGLE

BLACK 'N BLUE

JOE HOEKSTRA

PAT TRAVERS BAND

CRASHDIET

BANG TANGO

TUFF

HEAVENS EDGE

TREAT

PARADISE KITTY

KALEIDO

Plus, official cruise host Eddie Trunk (VH1, SiriusXM) and a cast of other hosts who will be moderating question-and-answer sessions and a bevy of activities onboard.

In addition to performances, Monsters Of Rock 2024 will host interactive events between artists and cruisers, including Artist/Cruiser Q&A sessions, Gong Show Karaoke, "So You Think You Can Shred," Cooking with Rock Stars, a new cast of Painting With Rock Stars, Rockers vs Average Joe's sporting event, Comedy Punchlines And Backlines, with more to be announced.

The award-winning Independence Of The Seas is giving the Caribbean an injection of new adventures. This is the third of Royal Caribbean's Freedom-class vessels and it recently received a massive makeover as part of the cruise liners "Royal Amplified" program, which includes the addition of new bars and restaurants. Spanning the length of Deck 5, the four-story boardwalk allows guests to stroll into restaurants and cafés, stop in to do some shopping, and grab a drink before the next show. Not to mention, this vibrant and exciting hub will connect cruisers to two fantastic indoor main concert venues: Royal Theater and Studio B. Plus, as always, the legendary massive Pool Stage will not disappoint. With so much to do on the ship, you will never find yourself bored. Get your blood pumping as you speed to the bottom of the dual racing water slides, pamper yourself in the world-class Vitality at Sea Spa, hang ten on the Flowrider surf simulator, or score an awesome time and game-changing grub at Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade.

Located on the north coast of Jamaica, the town of Ocho Rios is adorned with beautiful golden beaches juxtaposed against its jungle-covered mountains. This backdrop allows for a myriad of unique excursions for guests to enjoy (including river rafting and tubing, swimming with dolphins, or exploring the Green Grotto Caves),relaxing on the beach, or a day enjoying Jamaican rum and local cuisine. Ocho Rios is famous for Dunn's River Falls, Jamaica's national treasure, where guests can spend the day scaling this spectacular waterfall or exploring its limestone rocks while relishing in the refreshing pools along the way.

The second stop on Monsters Of Rock 2024 is Nassau, whose port just got an extensive $300 million makeover — taking almost four years to complete. The upgrades include a complete revamp of the waterfront area including repairing and expanding Prince George Wharf, additional berths, and a brand-new terminal. Not to mention, there will be event and entertainment spaces, an amphitheater hosting up 3,500 people, a living coral exhibit, as well as local food vendors and shops for guests to peruse. Nassau's best attractions are walking distance from where the ship docks. From Atlantis Aquaventure and Dolphin Encounter tours to relaxing at Blue Lagoon Island Beach Day, the Bahama Islands are magnificent and Nassau is their crown jewel — guaranteed to make Monsters Of Rock 2024 a vacation experience to remember.

A leader in cruise charter innovation, Monsters Of Rock cruise has sailed over 30,000 passengers in the last ten years. The principals of MORC have deep roots in the music industry, providing world-class cruise ship production management for celebrities and musical artists for decades. MORC has set the industry standard for themed music cruises and fan experiences and has played a key role in the development of ground-breaking theme cruise concepts.

For more info and booking, visit MonstersOfRockCruise.com and follow @MonstersOfRockCruise on Facebook and Instagram, and @MonstersCruise on Twitter.