VICIOUS RUMORS Release Music Video For New Single 'Crack The Sky In Half' From Upcoming 'The Devil's Asylum' Album

U.S. power metal act VICIOUS RUMORS has released the official music video for the song "Crack The Sky In Half". The track is taken from the band's upcoming album, "The Devil's Asylum", which will arrive on August 29 worldwide (except Japan) through SPV/Steamhammer as a CD digipak, LP version, download and stream.

VICIOUS RUMORS' founding guitarist Geoff Thorpe states: "'Crack The Sky' is a veritable anthem about never giving up and enjoying life to the full."

It's been five years since VICIOUS RUMORS unleashed its most recent album. Five years during which Thorpe and his crew played well over one hundred and fifty shows, presenting their longstanding career in condensed form and performing a playlist featuring their most important VR classics. These shows have left their mark on the bandmembers while at the same time releasing a burst of new energy. Both these factors are now about to culminate on "The Devil's Asylum", which Thorpe aptly summarizes, saying: "'The Devil's Asylum' sees us return to our roots, which we've combined with contemporary influences."

He continues: "VICIOUS RUMORS look back at a career that spans 45 years, so there's only one goal for us: Everything we do should always be significant, every show, every song, every new album. This band has always stood for maximum intensity, powerful music and lots of new, fresh ideas." In this respect, "The Devil's Asylum" couldn't be more typical of VICIOUS RUMORS and at the same time the album is bound to appeal to new fans.

Alongside Thorpe, there's original member Larry Howe on drums and vocals, with longtime bassist Robin Utbult, who has been with the group since 2019, completing the core foundation of VR. After the songs were written, the addition of two new members has made the band chemistry rise to a new level. There's vocalist Chalice and the second new member guitarist Denver Cooper, who — like Chalice — hails from Cape Coral in Florida.

Released in May, the first single and video for the song "Bloodbath" is a raw speed metal attack with melodic vocals and thrashy guitar riffs which perfectly combines the group's irresistible heaviness with speed and catchiness.

"The Devil's Asylum" track listing:

01. Bloodbath

02. Dogs Of War

03. Crack The Sky In Half

04. High Hell Hammer

05. Butchers Block

06. Abusement Park

07. Wrong Side Of Love

08. Boring Day In Hell

09. In Blood We Trust

10. Better Than Me

11. The Devil's Asylum

Thorpe formed VICIOUS RUMORS in 1979. He told The Press Democrat in a 2023 interview that there have been more than 40 different members in the band since its inception.

"One good thing about all of the members is that we have a very good relationship with almost all of them," Thorpe said. "When I need someone to fill in, I've got a lot of people I can call on."

VICIOUS RUMORS has released 17 albums, including three LPs recorded for Atlantic Records in 1990 and 1991, which were reissued as a box set titled "Vicious Rumors: The Atlantic Years" in September 2022.