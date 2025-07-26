OZZY OSBOURNE, BLACK SABBATH Streams Jump After Legendary Heavy Metal Singer's Death

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ozzy Osbourne's catalog, spanning his genre-defining work with BLACK SABBATH and his iconic solo career, has seen a resurgence the legendary heavy metal singer's passing.

In the days following the July 22 announcement of Osbourne's death, his solo Spotify monthly listeners jumped from 12.4 million to 18.7 million, an increase of 6.3 million. BLACK SABBATH, meanwhile, jumped from 19.8 million to 24.6 million.

In terms of individual songs, Ozzy's classic solo track "Crazy Train" added 8 million streams, hitting 809 million total; "No More Tears" gained 7 million, reaching 266 million; and "Mama, I'm Coming Home" spiked by 7.2 million to 245 million. BLACK SABBATH's timeless classic "Paranoid" racked up 9.3 million streams to reach an all-time number of 1.38 billion; "Iron Man" went from 581 million to 587 million; and "War Pigs" added 5 million to reach 385 million.

Ozzy died Tuesday morning (July 22),his family announced in a statement.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time," the family said.

No cause of death was given, but Osbourne had battled a number of health issues over the past several years, including Parkinson's disease and injuries he sustained from a late-night fall in 2019.

Ozzy's death came a little more than two weeks after he took the stage for his final performance with BLACK SABBATH at Villa Park in the band's original hometown of Birmingham, United Kingdom. They performed four songs for more than 40,000 people in the stadium and 5.8 million more on a livestream. Ozzy also played a five-song solo set while seated in a bat-adorned throne.

Ozzy's family reality television show "The Osbournes" won a 2002 Primetime Emmy.

In 2006, Osbourne and the other members of the original BLACK SABBATH were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Ozzy was also inducted into the Rock Hall as a solo artist in 2024.

Osbourne won several Grammys, including one in 1993 for his solo song "I Don't Want To Change The World".

Ozzy and his wife and manager Sharon started their annual tour — Ozzfest — in 1996 after he was rejected from the lineup of what at the time was the top touring music festival, Lollapalooza. The first traveling version of Ozzfest in 1997 included MARILYN MANSON and PANTERA as part of the lineup.

Osbourne leaves behind his wife, three children from his first marriage (including an adopted son from his first wife's previous relationship),and three with Sharon: Jack, Kelly and Aimee.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin (courtesy of Premier)