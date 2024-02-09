OZZY OSBOURNE Blasts KANYE WEST For Using 'War Pigs' Sample: 'I Want No Association With This Man!'

Ozzy Osbourne has blasted Kanye West for allegedly using a sample of a BLACK SABBATH classic at a listening party for the rapper's new album. West, who is now known as Ye, and Ty Dolla $ign hosted the listening party at the United Center in Chicago on Thursday (February 11) ahead of the "Vultures" LP's release and played a track that sampled Ozzy's live performance of "War Pigs" from the BLACK SABBATH singer solo concert at the US Festival in 1983.

Earlier today, Ozzy took to his social media to write in all caps: "Kanye West ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A SECTION OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF 'WAR PIG' [sic] FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS & WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY. HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM LISTENING PARTY LAST NIGHT. I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!"

According to Page Six, West wore all black with a Jason Voorhees mask during Thursday's listening party.

In one track on the LP, he reportedly raps, "And I'm still crazy, bipolar, antisemite / And I'm still the king."

In recent years, West made headlines with his antisemitic remarks and was labeled "antisemite of the year" by a watchdog group named StopAntisemitism in 2022 after made posts on X in which he said he wished to go "death con 3" on Jews. Following his remarks, many of his sponsors decided to disassociate themselves from the rapper, ending their contracts with him.

Earlier this week, West indicated that he finds it difficult to book venues for his shows due to his past antisemitic rants. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the 24-time Grammy-winning singer talked about his hardships in a now-deleted video. He said, "I have not been allowed to perform in a year. Feels like the Elvis Presley movie." Kanye also said the only arena he had been able to book for his tour was the United Center in his hometown.

Back in 2010, West sampled BLACK SABBATH's "Iron Man" on the "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy" track "Hell Of A Life". More recently, Ozzy and his wife Sharon dressed up as West and his wife Bianca Censori for Halloween last year.

Last month, a photo was shared online of Kanye wearing a t-shirt from the controversial Norwegian black metal band BURZUM.

BURZUM was founded by Kristian "Varg" Vikernes (a.k.a. Count Grishnackh),who was convicted in 1994 and sentenced to Norway's longest prison term of 21 years for the August 1993 murder of MAYHEM guitarist Oystein Aarseth (a.k.a. Euronymous) and for burning down three churches, including the original Holmenkollen Chapel next to the Holmenkollen Ski Jump in Oslo. He was released from prison in 2009 after serving 16 years of that sentence.

In 2016, Kanye was featured in a rap song by Gucci Mane, "Pussy Print", which sampled BURZUM's 1996 track "Rundgang Um Die Transzendentale Säule Der Singularität".

In December, several media outlets noted that the layout and typography for "Vultures" echoes album covers by BURZUM.

After Vikernes was released from prison, he continued to express extreme views on his web site, claiming that "civil war, race war and a return to extreme nationalism" are "the only solution." He added: "Nothing other than a new Ice Age can stop immigration from Asia and Africa."