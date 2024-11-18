OZZY OSBOURNE Designs 'Ban Trophy Hunting' T-Shirt To Ensure 'A Future Free Of These Sick Maniacs'

An exclusive t-shirt designed by Ozzy Osbourne is on sale to support the campaign to ban trophy hunting.

Speaking out this week to launch the t-shirt, the BLACK SABBATH frontman and his wife/manager, "X-Factor" legend Sharon Osbourne shared their disgust that vile U.K. trophy hunters are still allowed by law to bring animal parts back to the U.K. from countries, including Africa and beyond.

Ozzy, who is signing a number of shirts which will be auctioned to raise funds for the campaign, said: "Trophy hunters are totally crazy. You've got to be barking to kill an innocent animal and then take photos of yourself laughing about it.

"We've all got to do our bit. I like to design things, so I've done a t-shirt for the campaign to ban trophy hunting.

"The government said it would ban hunting trophies, so get on with it! Tell your MP you want it banned right now!

"Get yourself an Ozzy t-shirt for Christmas and help save the animals!"

Sharon, who supported Ozzy in a heartwarming video released this week to back the ban, added: "Ozzy and I are big supporters of the campaign to ban trophy hunting. We really hope everyone buys this t-shirt and help raise funds to fight these awful people.

"I can't think of anything more sickening than killing an animal just for the fun of it and then putting its head up in your living room. I honestly thought those days had gone.

"Let's make trophy hunting extinct, not wildlife. Support the campaign and tell the politicians you want the ban done today not tomorrow.

"We've done a special edition of personally signed t-shirts which will be auctioned off. It's really important that everyone gets behind this campaign.

"Let's give wildlife the best Christmas gift of all — a future free of these sick maniacs."

The t-shirt is available to buy at www.bantrophyhunting.org.

The campaign to ban trophy hunting was set up in 2018 by former League Against Cruel Sports CEO Eduardo Goncalves, former WWF international director Jean-Paul Jeanrenaud and legendary explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes OBE and actor and leading animal advocate Peter Egan.

Since launching, the Ban Trophy Hunting organization has persuaded the British government to ban hunters from bringing home their sick animal trophies back into the U.K,. and are pushing for the law to be implemented as soon as possible.

Britain has been a vocal supporter of moves to curb the illegal trade in endangered wildlife, and people in the U.K. are rightly proud of their record in progressive animal welfare laws. Therefore it may come as a surprise to many to learn that the government has allowed hunters to bring home hundreds of trophies of endangered animals that they’ve killed for "sport" in Africa and other countries. The government has even permitted several tons of ivory from elephants killed by British hunters to be imported. And the number of lion trophies coming into Britain has actually increased since the global outcry over the killing of Cecil the lion.

The British government previously promised to ban the import of lion trophies unless changes were made by the hunting industry. However, it then failed to act. Meanwhile, the governments of France, the Netherlands and Australia have all now stopped allowing hunters from bringing in lions and other trophies.

Investigations by the campaign to ban trophy hunting have found that government officials in Britain have given the green light to hunters to bring home elephant ears, trunks, feet and skins, as well as tusks. Ban Trophy Hunting also revealed that other trophies currently coming into Britain included those of hippos, leopards, and rhinos. The government has even permitted hunters to bring in trophies of "Appendix I" species, which are considered the most critically endangered animals.

The government has now pledged to ban trophies of all threatened, vulnerable and endangered animals. This is a huge step in the right direction.