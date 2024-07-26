  • facebook
OZZY OSBOURNE Discusses His Craziest Stage Looks On Latest Episode Of 'The Madhouse Chronicles'

July 26, 2024

Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison — the longtime rhythm guitarist in Billy Idol's band and former bassist for THE CULT — have released the latest episode of their new Internet TV show, "The Madhouse Chronicles".

Episode description: "Join Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison in this episode of 'The Madhouse Chronicles' as they dive into the evolution of fashion over the years. From David Bowie's controversial album cover to the glam rock era's spandex to punk and hair metal styles, they reminisce about iconic fashion moments and personal experiences. Featuring clips of Vivienne Westwood, discussions about the influence of musicians like Alice Cooper and SLIPKNOT, and hilarious anecdotes on personal style from the 1960s to now. Don't miss the rapid-fire questions on fashion preferences and discover the story behind some of Ozzy's most memorable looks."

00:00 - Introduction to "The Madhouse Chronicles"
00:36 - Fashion icons and influences
01:44 - Rock and roll fashion evolution
03:31 - Punk and the 1970s fashion scene
03:59 - Vivienne Westwood and the SEX PISTOLS
06:14 - Personal fashion stories
08:21 - Fashion rebellion and parenting
11:46 - Fashion through the decades
12:38 - Ozzy's 1980s fashion highlights
17:43 - The Met gala and outrageous fashion
19:38 - Rapid fire fashion choices
22:11 - Conclusion and farewell

Morrison spoke about "The Madhouse Chronicles" in a recent episode of "The Osbournes Podcast", saying: "Our new show, 'The Madhouse Chronicles', is dropping this April. Join us as we sit back in the Osbourne madhouse, reacting to the wildest Internet clips and diving into topics like aliens, drugs, conspiracies, and rock and roll. Visit osbournemediahouse.com for early access, limited-edition merch, and more — even the re-release of iconic 'Osbournes' TV show in 4K. Don't miss out, and see you in the madhouse."

Ozzy and Billy are longtime friends who co-host the "Ozzy Speaks" show on SiriusXM. The BLACK SABBATH singer also makes an appearance on Morrison's star-studded new album, "The Morrison Project", which features additional guest contributions from the likes of SLIPKNOT's Corey Taylor, MINISTRY's Al Jourgensen, MÖTLEY CRÜE's John 5 and others. The LP arrived on April 19.

Ozzy previously appeared on Morrison's 2015 song "Gods Of Rock N Roll".

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Osbourne stated about Morrison: "Billy Morrison has been a good, good friend for such a long, long time. He's helped me out a lot of times over the years."

Asked what he and Morrison have in common on a musical level, Osbourne laughed and said: "Well, we're both fucking crazy."

