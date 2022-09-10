OZZY OSBOURNE: 'I Will Get Back On Stage If It F***ing Kills Me'

Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne and his wife/manager Sharon sat down with Apple Music's Zane Lowe to break down Ozzy's latest studio album, "Patient Number 9".

The trio get an unexpected call from Ozzy's producer Andrew Watt, who shares what it really takes to create an Osbourne album. Ozzy goes on to explain what it took to get his idol Jeff Beck on the song "Patient Number 9" and how excited he was when Jeff said yes.

Lowe dives into Sharon and Ozzy's personal life, discussing family, "The Osbournes" and addiction. Despite all the hardship, the couple are completely in love and describe the healthy boundaries they've set in order to maintain their marriage.

Although Ozzy is still recovering from his recent health issues, "Patient Number 9" is the first step to getting him back on stage.

"I'm somewhat better, but it's gonna take a while for me to get my balance back," he said. "I can only do the best I can."

Elaborating on his recovery, Ozzy said: "It's slow. But I will get back on stage if it fucking kills me."

To celebrate "Patient Number 9" album, Ozzy has confirmed a special in-store appearance and signing at Fingerprints Music in Long Beach, California on Saturday, September 10. Attendees will need to pre-order a copy of "Patient Number 9" to attend the event as Ozzy will only be signing copies of the new album. In order to sign as many copies as possible, the new album will be the only item signed. Masks will be required for all attendees and no photos with Ozzy will be permitted. Click here to reserve your copy.

As previously reported, Ozzy performed at halftime of the Los Angeles Rams season opener this past Thursday (September 8) at SoFi Stadium.

Fans in the stadium were treated to a multi-song medley from Osbourne while viewers at home saw a portion of the performance on NBC and Peacock during halftime.

Ozzy opened with the title track of his new album, "Patient Number 9", backed by Andrew Watt on guitar, Chris Chaney on bass and Tommy Clufetos on drums. Longtime Ozzy guitarist Zakk Wylde then joined them onstage to play the singer's classic track "Crazy Train".

The performance came on the eve of the release of "Patient Number 9", which arrived yesterday (Friday, September 9) on Epic. It marked Osbourne's first stateside performance since he took the stage alongside Post Malone and Travis Scott to perform their "Take What You Want" collaboration at the 2019 American Music Awards. Ozzy has not played a full concert since 2018.

Prior to the the halftime show, the 73-year-old Ozzy last performed in August when he made a surprise appearance at the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in his former hometown of Birmingham, England.

Ozzy publicly revealed his Parkinson's disease diagnosis in January 2020. And although he still struggles with walking, his symptoms are said to be quite mild.

In 2019, Ozzy suffered a fall at his Los Angeles home while he was battling pneumonia.

The BLACK SABBATH legend described his health issues as "walking around in lead boots". He said: "You think you’re lifting your feet, but your foot doesn't move. I feel like I'm walking around in lead boots."

Ozzy recently said that he believes he has one final tour left in him.

"I'm saying to you I'll give it the best shot I can for another tour," he told the Observer last month. "You have not seen the end of Ozzy Osbourne, I promise you. If I have to go up there and die on the first song, I'll still be back the next day."

Earlier this week, Ozzy and Sharon announced their return to TV with a 10-part reality series called "Home To Roost". Set to air on BBC One and iPlayer, the show will document the Osbournes' journey back to Britain, alongside daughter Kelly and son Jack's efforts to support them.