OZZY OSBOURNE Is 'Overwhelmed' By His Four GRAMMY AWARD Nominations For 'Patient Number 9'

Ozzy Osbourne says that he is "overwhelmed" by the fact that he was nominated in four categories at the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

Ozzy's song "Patient Number 9" (featuring Jeff Beck) has been shortlisted for "Best Rock Performance" and "Best Rock Song", while his latest album, "Patient Number 9", is in the running for "Best Rock Album". Another track from "Patient Number 9", "Degradation Rules" (featuring Tony Iommi) is up for the "Best Metal Performance" Grammy.

Earlier today, Ozzy, who has been held back from touring by a litany of health issues in recent years, released the following statement via social media: "I'm honestly overwhelmed. Making this record was a great way to me to get back to work as I continued to heal. It's pretty great to be acknowledged at this point in my career".

The "Rock"-category nominations are Ozzy's first as a solo artist. The BLACK SABBATH frontman was previously nominated four times as a solo artist. His only solo win was a "Best Metal Performance" trophy in 1994 for "I Don't Wanna Change The World".

"Patient Number 9" — released September 9 and marking Ozzy's 13th solo studio album — triumphantly sets new career highs for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter. The critically acclaimed album has topped his previous chart entries with record-breaking numbers around the world. In the U.S., the album debuted at No. 1 on multiple charts: Top Album Sales (Ozzy's first No. 1 ever on this chart),Top Current Album Sales (another first),Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums, Top Vinyl Albums and Tastemaker Albums charts; and at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Globally, the album charted at No. 1 in Canada (Ozzy's first-ever No. 1 there); career-high No. 2 entries in the U.K., Australia, Finland and Italy; No. 6 in the Netherlands and New Zealand; No. 8 in Belgium; and No. 14 France. Other highlights include No. 2 in Austria, Germany and Sweden; No. 3 in Switzerland; and No. 4 in Norway.

Working with producer Andrew Watt for the second time, Ozzy welcomed a dynamic A-list featured guests on the album. For the first time ever, BLACK SABBATH co-founder, guitarist, and riff-master Tony Iommi appears on an Ozzy solo album. The record also boasts guitarists Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Mike McCready of PEARL JAM, and longstanding righthand man and six-string beast Zakk Wylde who plays on the majority of the tracks. For the bulk of the album, Chad Smith of RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS held down drums, while the late Taylor Hawkins of FOO FIGHTERS appears on three songs. Old friend and one-time Ozzy bandmember Robert Trujillo of METALLICA plays bass on most of the album's tracks, with Duff McKagan of GUNS N' ROSES and Chris Chaney supplying bass on a few songs.

