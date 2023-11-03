OZZY OSBOURNE Life-Size Cake On Display At CAKE INTERNATIONAL Competition In Birmingham

A life-size cake of Ozzy Osbourne is on display at this year's Cake International event at the NEC in Birmingham, England.

Designed by Jane Lashbrook of London's Fabulously Fondant, the Ozzy cake depicts the BLACK SABBATH legend sitting on a throne made of skulls.

Jane shared a video of her creation to the Fabulously Fondant Facebook page.

The world's biggest cake competition, which is now in its 29th year, receives over 1,500 entries each year and it attracts thousands of baking enthusiasts, cake artists, chocolatiers, and patisserie chefs from around the world.

Entries opened in March for those eager to enter the much-anticipated and most prestigious cake decoration competition at Cake International. The number of entries for 2023 was expected to be in the thousands, with competitors flying in from across the globe. Previous years have seen entries from as far as Indonesia, India, China, Argentina, South Korea and the USA. Open to anyone, the competition entries are a highlight of the show celebrating the creativity and skill of cake decorators worldwide.

The event, which got underway on Friday (November 3),will showcase hundreds of cake creations until Sunday (November 5).

According to the Fabulously Fondant web site, "Jane started her career as an Illustrator working for a publishing company, designing book covers and illustrations. Over the years she has worked in many different fields as an artist, including the decoration of motorcycles and crash-helmets, with her work featured in a major motorcycle magazine.

"Jane's first attempt at cake decorating was for her niece's christening, which sparked an interest in cake decoration. However it stayed as a hobby for many years until 2016. When finally convinced to enter The Cake and Bake Show, after much pressure from her friends and family, she won 1st place. This encouraged Jane to enter the biggest cake show, Cake International London 2017, where she won a gold on her first attempt. Now having won another gold, as well as best in class, Jane was awarded her biggest achievements to date by winning the prestigious Cake International, receiving Best in Show in London 2019."