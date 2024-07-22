OZZY OSBOURNE: Official Coloring Book Now Available

Critically acclaimed leading publisher of music books and animation Fantoons has announced the release of Ozzy Osbourne: The Official Coloring Book on July 23, 2024. The book is also available at the best bookstores nationwide and around the world.

"The only official Ozzy Osbourne coloring book has arrived!" reads the official book description. "Revisit his entire solo discography through intricate illustrations by the award-winning Fantoons animation studio! Get ready for a unique book featuring Ozzy and the universe he built throughout his unmatched career. The perfect gift for casual or die-hard fans alike. Get ready for a crazy train ride… A must-have for Ozzy fans around the globe! Disclaimer: Bats not included."

Ozzy Osbourne: The Official Coloring Book is a mega-coloring book with 72 pages of spectacular art — a celebration of the BLACK SABBATH frontman from every possible angle drawn by the award-winning Fantoons Animation Studio. This officially licensed coloring book features spectacular illustrations all inspired by Ozzy's legendary discography.

Fantoons had previously released other hard rock- and metal-inspired coloring books, including those dedicated to IRON MAIDEN, RUSH, Johnny Ramone and MÖTORHEAD. There have also been Where's Wally-style books devoted to late MÖTORHEAD frontman Lemmy (Where Is Lemmy?),Alice Cooper (Where Is Alice Cooper?) and RUSH (the upcoming "Where's Geddy, Alex, And Neil?).

Ozzy Osbourne: The Official Coloring Book can be ordered from Amazon.

Fantoons is an animation studio and book publisher based in Los Angeles, California.

Co-founded by David Calcano and Linda Otero, both Venezuelan immigrants with a big dream, Fantoons crafts diverse stories built around a fresh point of view, each treated like its own animated world, with a unique style befitting the theme and where the story development drives the entire production.

As well as winning multiple awards, Fantoons has accumulated over 100 million views in their content across social platforms, and more than 100 thousand books sold and counting.

Calcano said: "This studio started out of the love of animation and music. Every brushstroke is geared to bring stories to life that celebrate diverse walks of life with relatable, and unique points of view. We work directly with artists, ensuring that all our publications are authorized, thus maintaining authenticity and integrity in our storytelling. We continue to expand our reach towards TV networks, streamers, gaming publishers and beyond."

Ozzy Osbourne photo credit: Ross Halfin