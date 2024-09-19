  • facebook
OZZY OSBOURNE Opens Up About His Personal Battle With Addiction And The Road To Sobriety

September 19, 2024

Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison — the longtime rhythm guitarist in Billy Idol's band and former bassist for THE CULT — have released the latest episode of their new Internet TV show, "The Madhouse Chronicles".

Episode description: "Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison open up about their personal battles with addiction, the road to sobriety, and how it has shaped their creative journeys. Discover the raw and honest truth behind living and thriving as artists while overcoming the darkest of times."

In 2010, a Massachusetts-based research company called Knome used a blood sample taken from Ozzy to map out his genetic code and attempt to figure out how he has survived after years of abusing drugs and alcohol. Researchers at Knome hoped that analyzing Ozzy's blood and DNA would give them insight into how drugs are absorbed in the body, and why some people can survive extreme substance abuse while others can't. They discovered a never-before-seen mutation that may explain Osbourne's ability to consume alcohol in great quantities and several genetic variations that predisposed him to drug and alcohol dependencies.

Although he's sober now, the now-75-year-old Ozzy estimates that he took drugs and used alcohol for more than 40 years, according to Rolling Stone.

He also survived a 2003 bike accident in which he broke his neck and was diagnosed a few years back with a genetic disorder that is similar to Parkinson's Disease.

In 2018, Ozzy spoke to Orange County Register about his substance abuse and how he finally became sober. He said: "I don't drink alcohol anymore…I don't smoke tobacco. I don't use drugs… I'm doing good right now. I now think, 'How did I think going into a bar and getting smashed and doing all that cocaine was fun?'"

He added: "I have come to think that if right now you had a gun, a bag of cocaine and a gallon of booze and you said, 'Take your pick,' I'd pick up the gun. It's not worth it.

"I don't believe in making New Year's resolutions, so I won't be making one this year. I just hope that God keeps me alive."

Ozzy previously held a gig as a health columnist for England's Sunday Times. In the column — which was largely ghostwritten by his memoir co-writer, Chris AyresOzzy admitted: "By all accounts, I'm a medical miracle. When I die, I should donate my body to the Natural History Museum."

Ozzy and Billy are longtime friends who co-host the "Ozzy Speaks" show on SiriusXM. The BLACK SABBATH singer also makes an appearance on Morrison's star-studded new album, "The Morrison Project", which features additional guest contributions from the likes of SLIPKNOT's Corey Taylor, MINISTRY's Al Jourgensen, MÖTLEY CRÜE's John 5 and others. The LP arrived in April.

Ozzy previously appeared on Morrison's 2015 song "Gods Of Rock N Roll".

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Osbourne stated about Morrison: "Billy Morrison has been a good, good friend for such a long, long time. He's helped me out a lot of times over the years."

Asked what he and Morrison have in common on a musical level, Osbourne laughed and said: "Well, we're both fucking crazy."

