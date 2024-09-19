VEIL OF MAYA To 'Go On Hiatus': 'We Will Be Back'

Genre-bending metal powerhouse VEIL OF MAYA has announced its decision to "go on hiatus" as the bandmembers "reassess" their "future".

Earlier today (Thursday, September 19),VEIL OF MAYA released the following statement via social media: "We have made the difficult decision to have VEIL OF MAYA go on hiatus and we will not be playing any of the upcoming festivals or tours.

"We apologize to our fans and appreciate everyone's support over the years.

"This break is necessary for us to reassess our future, and we hope you understand. When the time feels right, we'll update you on what's next for VEIL OF MAYA.

"We will be back. Thank you again."

Earlier this year, VEIL OF MAYA completed a U.S. tour with support from ANGELMAKER, REFLECTIONS and ALLUVIAL.

The band was touring in support of its first new studio album in nearly six years. Titled "[m]other", it was released on the band's longtime label Sumerian Records in May 2023.

By channeling energy in one direction, force grows exponentially. VEIL OF MAYA harnesses the individual experiences and talents of four distinct musicians — Marc Okubo (guitar),Sam Applebaum (drums),Danny Hauser (bass) and Lukas Magyar (vocals) — into airtight groove-laden metal accented by fits of instrumental virtuosity and vocal catharsis.

The members of VEIL OF MAYA have consistently pushed the boundaries of heavy music by challenging themselves collectively. 2015's "Matriarch" made major waves, crashing the Billboard U.S. Hard Rock Albums chart at No. 2 powered by "Aeris", "LeeLoo" and "Mikasa". Simultaneously, they toured alongside ANIMALS AS LEADERS, UPON A BURNING BODY, CHELSEA GRIN, OCEANS ATE ALASKA, and more. In the midst of the pandemic, they dropped "Outsider", "Viscera" and "Outrun".

Photo credit: Paige Margulies