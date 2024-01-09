OZZY OSBOURNE Says He 'Can't Have Any More Surgery': 'I Had Seven Surgeries In Five Years'

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, along with their children Jack and Kelly, have released the eighteenth episode of their revived podcast. Ozzy is joined by his friend Billy Morrison for an electrifying episode diving deep into the essence of rock 'n' roll. From heart-stopping tour tales to candid conversations about addiction battles and the ever-evolving music scene, this episode unearths the unseen facets of their storied careers. Get ready for rock 'n' roll revelations as they reminisce about iconic moments onstage and off, sharing the secrets behind legendary tours and reflecting on the changing landscape of rock music. Sharon Osbourne even makes a special appearance to shed light on managing the Ozzy legacy. With discussions ranging from touring today versus the '80s and '90s to poignant reflections on the future of rock, this episode is a backstage pass into the raw, unfiltered world of music legends gearing up for an epic return to the stage.

The legendary BLACK SABBATH singer, who has struggled with a number of health issues in recent years, offered an update on his condition, saying: "I'm not seeing so many doctors anymore. Now I've got Parkinson's [disease], [so] I have to see the Parkinson's doctor. But I'm not having surgery."

Reflecting on the last surgery he had in September 2023, Ozzy said: "When I came out of surgery, I said to Sharon, 'Whatever I'm gonna be at right now, that's it. I can't have any more surgery.' I had seven surgeries in five years."

He added: "It's a slow recovery. I'm not as young as I used to be, so the recovery [from] anything [takes longer than it did before]."

Ozzy also once again voiced his desire to get back onstage in 2024, saying: "I'm gonna try my hardest to get well enough to do a few gigs."

Last November, Ozzy spoke to Rolling Stone UK about the possibility of returning to the live stage. He said: "I'm taking it one day at a time, and if I can perform again, I will. But it's been like saying farewell to the best relationship of my life. At the start of my illness, when I stopped touring, I was really pissed off with myself, the doctors, and the world. But as time has gone on, I've just gone, 'Well, maybe I've just got to accept that fact.

"I'm not going to get up there and do a half-hearted Ozzy looking for sympathy. What's the fucking point in that? I'm not going up there in a fucking wheelchair. I've seen Phil Collins perform recently, and he's got virtually the same problems as me. He gets up there in a wheelchair. But I couldn't do that."

Ozzy went on to pay tribute to his fans who made it possible for him to have a five-plus-decade career, first with SABBATH and then as a solo artist.

"That's one of the things I've been the most fucking pissed off at: I never got the chance to say goodbye or thank you," he said. "Because my fans are what it's all about. If I can just do a few gigs… They've been loyal to me for fucking years. They write to me, they know all about my dogs. It's my extended family really, and they give us the lifestyle we have. For whatever reason, that's my goal to work to. To do those shows. If it's at Ozzfest or somewhere, or even a fucking gig at the Roundhouse [in London]

"If I can't continue doing shows on a regular basis, I just want to be well enough to do one show where I can say, 'Hi guys, thanks so much for my life.' That's what I'm working towards, and if I drop down dead at the end of it, I'll die a happy man."

Nearly four years ago, Osbourne revealed he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, a neurodegenerative disorder that progresses slowly in most people, and has no cure. Ozzy also previously suffered a nasty fall and dislodged metal rods placed in his spine following a quad-bike accident in 2003.

Earlier in November, Ozzy and Sharon's son Jack told The Messenger that his father's days of hitting the road are likely behind him. "I don't think he'll tour again," Jack said. "But he's gunning to do one-off shows — like festivals, gigs, things like that."

"He's not done yet," he added.

This past September, Ozzy opened up about his series of operations in an interview with Metal Hammer as he shared his hopes of making "one more album" and a return to touring.

"I've had all the surgery now, thank God," the 75-year-old said. "I'm feeling okay. It was just dragging on. I thought I'd be back on my feet months ago. I just couldn't get used to this mode of living, constantly having something wrong. I can't walk properly yet, but I'm not in any pain anymore and the surgery on my spine went great."

Osbourne also discussed his plans for 2024, saying: "I'm getting myself fit. I've done two albums fairly recently [2020's 'Ordinary Man' and 2022's 'Patient Number 9'], but I want to do one more album and then go back on the road."

Last July, the BLACK SABBATH singer canceled his appearance at the Power Trip festival due to his ongoing physical ailments.

Ozzy's health issues, including catching COVID-19 nearly two years ago, forced him to cancel some of his previously announced tours.

While Osbourne's health issues forced him to scrap most of his live appearances, the musician said he would return if his condition improved.

Osbourne's previously announced European tour with guests JUDAS PRIEST, originally set for 2019 and then rescheduled three times, was officially canceled in early February 2023.

Despite his health problems, Osbourne has performed a couple of times in the last year and a half, including at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August 2022 and at the NFL halftime show at the season opener Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills game in September 2022.