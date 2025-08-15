OZZY OSBOURNE To Be Honored By ASTON VILLA Football Club At First Home Game Since His Passing

Aston Villa Football Club will remember legendary BLACK SABBATH singer Ozzy Osbourne ahead of Saturday's (August 16) Premier League opener against Newcastle United at Villa Park in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Ozzy, who grew up in Aston, sadly passed away late last month aged 76, having always held a special connection to the club and the community he came from.

At the beginning of last month, the Prince Of Darkness headlined the unforgettable "Back To The Beginning" concert at Villa Park. He took to the stage for the final time with an all-star lineup of rock legends, including his iconic band BLACK SABBATH.

At Aston Villa's first home game since his passing, the club will come together to pay tribute to Ozzy and his legacy in several ways.

A video tribute will be shown on the big screens immediately following the players' warmup, while the teams will walk out to a backdrop of Ozzy's live "Crazy Train" performance from "Back To The Beginning".

On the external wall of the beloved Holte Pub, the club have commissioned a mural dedicated to Ozzy featuring the details of the iconic tifo that adorned the Holte End ahead of Aston Villa's Champions League fixture against Celtic last season.

In the Fan Zone, Bostin Brass, who performed at Ozzy's funeral procession in Birmingham city center, will play a catalog of Ozzy's and BLACK SABBATH's greatest hits. Aston Villa has also kept a little piece of history in the Fan Zone Bar which was used as the exclusive artist backstage area for "Back To The Beginning". Parts of the original branding and carved trees are there for fans to see, touch, take photos and remember the night Ozzy celebrated where it all started.

In the Villa Store, Aston Villa's book of condolences is open for supporters to add their messages which will be then presented to Ozzy's family.

Aston Villa is proud to remember Ozzy Osbourne, a music legend, and his connection to the club.

Ozzy died on July 22 of a heart attack, his death certificate revealed. The certificate filed in London also said Osbourne suffered from coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease.

A private funeral service for Ozzy was held on July 31 on the 250-acre grounds of the house the legendary BLACK SABBATH singer and his wife/manager Sharon bought in 1993 in Buckinghamshire, England. Only 110 of the singer's friends and family members attended the service, including his SABBATH bandmates, Robert Trujillo (METALLICA),Rob Zombie, Zakk Wylde, Marilyn Manson and Corey Taylor (SLIPKNOT).

The day before the private funeral, thousands of fans gathered in the streets of Birmingham to pay tribute to Ozzy. Sharon, along with their children Aimée, Kelly and Jack, joined mourners for the emotional tribute.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin (courtesy of Premier)