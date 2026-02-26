OZZY OSBOURNE To Be Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award At 2026 BRIT Awards This Weekend

The BRIT Awards 2026 announced that global rock icon Ozzy Osbourne, the celebrated founding member and frontman of BLACK SABBATH and pioneering "godfather" of British heavy metal, will be honored at this year's ceremony on Saturday, February 28 with a BRITs Lifetime Achievement award, in recognition and celebration of his inimitable impact and influence on music worldwide.

An all-star rock tribute performance, that will close the show on the night, will pay homage to Ozzy, who sadly passed away last July. This performance, a special arrangement of "No More Tears" — the title track from Ozzy's multi-million selling 1991 album of the same name — has been curated by Sharon Osbourne, and will boast a phenomenal lineup of British and international musical talent, featuring musicians that played as part of Ozzy's band over the years: Adam Wakeman, Robert Trujillo, Tommy Clufetos and Zakk Wylde; and be fronted by Robbie Williams, invited personally by Sharon to be part of this special moment, as a long-standing fan of the music, and friend of the Osbourne family.

As well as being one of the most influential music figureheads and rock icons of all time, Ozzy hosted the BRIT Awards in 2008 along with his family Sharon, Kelly and Jack.

Stacey Tang, chair of the 2026 BRIT Awards committee and co-president of RCA Records at Sony Music U.K. said: "Ozzy Osbourne has been a mighty force in modern music. Possessing an unmistakable voice and unique presence, he reshaped the sound and spirit of rock, inspiring generations of artists who followed. This Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes a remarkable legacy built on originality and enduring influence, that continues to connect with fans worldwide."

With over 100 million worldwide album sales achieved over five decades; a legendary catalogue of music including 19 studio albums and eight live albums with BLACK SABBATH and songs including "Paranoid", "Iron Man" and "Children Of The Grave"; 13 studio albums as a solo artist with songs such as "Bark at The Moon", "No More Tears" and "Crazy Train"; and the launch of the successful touring festival Ozzfest, Ozzy Osbourne is one of music's most influential icons and personalities of all time, garnering international recognition across his 50-plus-year career from the worlds of music and entertainment. The many industry accolades awarded to Ozzy across his career include five Grammy awards, induction into both the UK Music Hall Of Fame and the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame (both with BLACK SABBATH and as a solo artist, in separate years) and the Ivor Novello Award for Lifetime Achievement (with BLACK SABBATH).

Last summer saw the last-ever live performance from Ozzy, along with his BLACK SABBATH bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward, as part of "Back To The Beginning", a historic benefit concert staged at Villa Park in Birmingham that was streamed worldwide and featured a who's-who of contemporary and classic rock artists including Tom Morello, METALLICA, SLAYER, PANTERA, MASTODON and ANTHRAX covering and celebrating the musical repertoire of Ozzy and BLACK SABBATH.

The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard will take place on Saturday, February 28 from Manchester's Co-op Live, broadcast exclusively on ITV and ITVX and hosted by Jack Whitehall. For the first time ever, U.K. viewers can also watch the show on ITV's YouTube channel, and for the 13th year running, international viewers can tune in via the BRITs' YouTube channel. This year's BRIT winners trophy has been designed by the acclaimed British and Manchester-born designer Matthew Williamson.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin