OZZY OSBOURNE: 'Where Is Ozzy?' Official Seek-And-Find Book Announced By FANTOONS

Los Angeles-based animation studio and book publisher Fantoons has announced the upcoming book "Where Is Ozzy?" , an officially licensed seek-and-find book from the same publisher that bought you "Motörhead: Where Is Lemmy?" and "Rush: Where Is Geddy, Alex And Neil?" The book will be released worldwide on July 29, 2025.

Inspired by songs, albums and major milestones from Ozzy Osbourne's iconic solo career, and filled with easter eggs for hard core and casual fans alike, each double page is brought to life in vibrant illustrations by the award-winning studio. From "Blizzard Of Ozz" to "No More Tears", the heavy metal madness is cranked up to 11 on each page, packed with hidden messages that celebrate one of the greatest rock singers of all-time. This book blends fun with the deep legacy of one of rock's most iconic figures.

Speaking on the book's creation, author David Calcano said: "A book like this only works when it's built around a legend who rewrote the rules — with thunderous music, iconic style, and wicked humour. Fans will lose themselves in a world packed with Ozzy Easter Eggs and the raw energy our team poured into every page. All abooooooard!"

Each page asks readers to find Ozzy as he rises from the depths of darkness, transforms and eats some bat-snacks through pages filled with evil inks found under heavy black rain. Fantoons invites you to step into the dark universe of Ozzy Osbourne, the Prince Of Darkness, with the only official seek-and-find book. Get ready to immerse yourself in the darkness!

About the author:

Originally from Caracas, Venezuela, Calcano has been fusing still and moving pictures with music to craft meaningful stories for over a decade as the creative director of Fantoons animation studios. He's written for the page and screen, as well as directed animation for the likes of Disney, Universal, Warner, Westbrook (Will Smith's company),Publicis, RUSH, Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, Frank Zappa, THE BEACH BOYS, Johnny Ramone, and more… The list goes on and on! His creative output includes over 25 award-winning animated music videos, advertising spots, album packages, concert visuals and critically acclaimed books.

About the artists:

Alberto Belandria: Alberto is a visual artist based in Barcelona, Spain, and a member of the creative team at Fantoons. He specializes in inking, coloring, concept art, background and prop design, pattern creation, and color illustration for animation and illustrated media. For the illustrated book "Where Is Ozzy?", Alberto contributed by coloring characters and environments across multiple spreads, bringing energy and cohesion to the book's richly detailed visual world.

Juan J. Riera T: Juan is a graphic artist, animator and illustrator based in Madrid, Spain. His passion for art began at an early age, drawing still lifes and classical compositions in charcoal. He later transitioned into advertising illustration, creating storyboards and designing characters for various products across multiple ad agencies. Juan has also collaborated on character colorization for animated series such as "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles". At Fantoons, he joined the team as an illustrator and animator, contributing to numerous projects for legendary rock bands including RUSH, Alice Cooper and Ozzy Osbourne.

Larissa Rivero: Larissa is an artist currently working as a 2D artist for comics, animation and books at Fantoons since 2022. Her current personal projects are the comics "Song Of Samir" on Webtoon and "Kyarabat" on Instagram.

Jorge Mansilla: Jorge is an illustrator with over 20 years of experience, he has worked on numerous projects for a variety of publishing houses. A lifelong fan of comics and animation, he has a particular passion for black-and-white ink art. Currently, he works as an illustrator for Fantoons and serves as a professor at the Instituto de Diseño de Caracas.

Fantoons is an animation studio and book publisher based in Los Angeles. Co-founded by Calcano and Linda Otero, they built a 360-degree studio with more tools than Batman's own utility belt! Swiftly delivering inspiring cross-platform stories in tune with the audience's heartbeat, obtaining results beyond expectations.

Fantoons crafts unique stories built around a fresh point of view, each treated like its own visual world, with a unique style befitting the theme and where the story development drives the entire production. Fantoons has received acclaim from Rolling Stone, The Guardian, Univision, CNN, SiriusXM, Prog magazine, and many other notable press outlets, as well as winning multiple awards. Today, Fantoons has accumulated over 100 million views in its content across social platforms, and more than 100 thousand books sold and counting.

Calcano says: "This studio started out of the love of animation and music. Every brushstroke is geared to bring stories to life that celebrate diverse walks of life with relatable, and unique points of view. We work directly with artists, ensuring that all our publications are authorized, thus maintaining authenticity and integrity in our storytelling. We continue to expand our reach towards TV networks, streamers, gaming publishers and beyond."