OZZY OSBOURNE Wins 'Best Rock Album' GRAMMY For 'Patient Number 9'

Ozzy Osbourne was honored with a Grammy in the "Best Rock Album" category in the pre-telecast ceremony at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, which is being held tonight (Sunday, February 5) at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center) in Los Angeles, California. Ozzy was nominated for his 2022 effort "Patient Number 9".

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, who has been held back from touring by a litany of health issues in recent years, previously won three Grammy Awards and received eight nominations. In 1993 Ozzy won a solo Grammy Award for "Best Metal Performance" for "I Don't Want To Change The World" and two Grammys as a member of BLACK SABBATH for "Best Metal Performance" in 2000 for "Iron Man" and in 2013 for "Best Metal Performance" for "God Is Dead?" from "13".

The nominees in the "Best Rock Album" category were as follows:

* THE BLACK KEYS – "Dropout Boogie"

* ELVIS COSTELLO AND THE IMPOSTERS – "The Boy Named If"

* IDLES - "Crawler"

* MACHINE GUN KELLY - "Mainstream Sellout"

* OZZY OSBOURNE - "Patient Number 9 "

* SPOON - "Lucifer On The Sofa"

The eligibility period for the 65th annual Grammy Awards was October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.

The nominations for all 91 categories were announced last November during a livestream from the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. The event was streamed live on Grammy.com and on the Academy's Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok channels. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. was joined by 12-time Grammy winner John Legend, multiplatinum recording artist Machine Gun Kelly, three-time Grammy winner Olivia Rodrigo and 2023 MusiCares "Person Of The Year" honoree Smokey Robinson in announcing the 2023 Grammy nominees.

Among the new category changes this year is that albums must contain greater than 75% playing time of newly recorded music in order to be eligible for a Grammy; the previous eligibility rule was 50%.

"Patient Number 9" — released in September and marking Ozzy's 13th solo studio album — set new career highs for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter. The critically acclaimed album topped his previous chart entries with record-breaking numbers around the world. In the U.S., the album debuted at No. 1 on multiple charts: Top Album Sales (Ozzy's first No. 1 ever on this chart),Top Current Album Sales (another first),Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums, Top Vinyl Albums and Tastemaker Albums charts; and at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Globally, the album charted at No. 1 in Canada (Ozzy's first-ever No. 1 there); career-high No. 2 entries in the U.K., Australia, Finland and Italy; No. 6 in the Netherlands and New Zealand; No. 8 in Belgium; and No. 14 France. Other highlights include No. 2 in Austria, Germany and Sweden; No. 3 in Switzerland; and No. 4 in Norway.

Working with producer Andrew Watt for the second time, Ozzy welcomed a dynamic A-list featured guests on the album. For the first time ever, BLACK SABBATH co-founder, guitarist, and riff-master Tony Iommi appears on an Ozzy solo album. The record also boasts guitarists Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Mike McCready of PEARL JAM, and longstanding righthand man and six-string beast Zakk Wylde who plays on the majority of the tracks. For the bulk of the album, Chad Smith of RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS held down drums, while the late Taylor Hawkins of FOO FIGHTERS appears on three songs. Old friend and one-time Ozzy bandmember Robert Trujillo of METALLICA plays bass on most of the album's tracks, with Duff McKagan of GUNS N' ROSES and Chris Chaney supplying bass on a few songs.