OZZY OSBOURNE's 'Crazy Train' Featured In 'Inside Out 2' Trailer

Ozzy Osbourne's classic song "Crazy Train" is featured in the trailer for "Inside Out 2".

The sequel to the 2015 movie that starred Amy Poehler, Bill Hader, Mindy Kaling and an ensemble voice cast as various emotions inside a young girl's head is due in June 2024.

"Crazy Train" has been licensed numerous times, including for the films "Megamind" and "Magic Mike", as well as the TV shows "The Osbournes", "The Office" and "The Simpsons".

"Crazy Train" originally appeared on Ozzy's debut solo album, 1980's "Blizzard Of Ozz", which was certified quintuple platinum in the U.S. in February 2019 after accumulating five million certified units. The recognition came more than two decades since the LP was certified quadruple platinum (August 15, 1997).

"Blizzard Of Ozz" was reissued in 2011 in a definitive edition that restored and remastered the original recordings. It was made available separately or as part of a deluxe box set with 1981's "Diary Of A Madman" that featured both albums on CD and vinyl, a 100-page coffee table book, a documentary on DVD and a "full-size detailed replica of Ozzy's iconic cross."

The two albums were recorded soon after Ozzy was booted from BLACK SABBATH and marked his brief but legendary collaboration with late guitar hero Randy Rhoads.

The 2011 reissues of both albums came with previously unreleased bonus tracks and were restored and remastered from the original analog recordings. The albums restored the bass and drum tracks played respectively by Bob Daisley and Lee Kerslake, which were controversially removed for a 2002 reissue by Ozzy's wife and manager Sharon over a royalties dispute.

Ozzy has lent his voice to animated films and TV show before such as "Bubble Guppies", "Fish Hooks" and "Gnomeo And Juliet", while playing himself in live-action movies like "Ghostbusters", "Austin Powers In Goldmember" and others.

Despite all that, plus starring in the legendary reality series "The Osbournes", Ozzy told The Pulse Of Radio some time ago that he doesn't like being onscreen. "'The Osbournes' was like an experiment that went way over what I ever expected it to do," he said. "Sharon and I have been offered so much TV stuff, but I can't stand it, you know. I mean, I don't like to see me on TV, I don't like to see me on film or anything, you know."