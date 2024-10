OZZY OSBOURNE's ROCK HALL Induction To Include Performances By MAYNARD JAMES KEENAN, BILLY IDOL And JELLY ROLL

According to Rolling Stone, Billy Idol, TOOL's Maynard James Keenan and country artist Jelly Roll will sing Ozzy Osbourne songs at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland on October 19. Backing them up will be a band consisting of Zakk Wylde, Andrew Watt, Steve Stevens and Wolfgang Van Halen on guitar, with a rhythm section featuring METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo and RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS drummer Chad Smith. Actor Jack Black will make the speech inducting Osbourne.

Osbourne has earned a solo Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction for his nearly six-decade career in music. BLACK SABBATH was inducted in 2006. This honor makes Ozzy one of a handful of artists with multiple inductions into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

Regarding Black's involvement in the event, Osbourne told Rolling Stone: "Jack invited my family to the 'School Of Rock' movie premiere in 2002. I've always been a big fan of his. Jack is one of the few great actors that is also a genuine rock & roller and not acting the part."

As for the musicians taking part in the performance, Ozzy said: "Billy Idol is a rock icon. His music is timeless. Billy Idol should be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Maynard has been a true family friend since 1997. He is such a creative force. There are few artists who can keep three successful bands going for multiple decades," referring to TOOL, A PERFECT CIRCLE and PUSCIFER.

"Who doesn't love Jelly Roll?" Osbourne added. "His voice is soulful, pure, and dirty. I'm so honored that someone would do this for me who I've never had the pleasure of meeting."

As for Trujillo and Smith, Ozzy said: "The rhythm section is the anchor of the band, and you honestly couldn't get a better rhythm section than Robert Trujillo and Chad Smith."

The 2024 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction will be seen live on Saturday, October 19 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The 2024 ceremony will once again stream live on Disney+ with a special airing on ABC at a later date and available on Hulu the next day.

Speaking to Billboard, the 75-year-old Osbourne said getting a second induction "feels big. I'm more than honored."

He went on to reflect on his solo career, saying: "With every new music venture there's always a certain amount of surprise that comes when you see the fans embrace it, because no one wants to make a record and have it flop. I feel like I was invited to a party in 1980, and it hasn't stopped. Not bad for a guy who was fired from his last band."

Ozzy's wife and manager Sharon Osbourne discussed his absence from the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as a solo artist during an appearance earlier this year on "The Adam Carolla Show". Asked by host Adam Carolla how the nomination process works and whether she has to lobby to get Ozzy in as a solo artist, Sharon said: "There are people on the board, and the people on the board have to go in, and it has to be on their list, and it has to be on more than, I think, half of the votes. More than half."

Sharon went on to say that she doesn't like to "beg" anyone for anything. "I will never beg, and I will never ask for favors," she explained. "I've never asked anyone for a favor. So, my thing is fuck you if you don't realize that somebody really deserves to be here. And you don't recognize that? Then, see ya."

When Adam pressed Sharon about whether she has done "any lobbying" to get Ozzy into the Rock Hall, she said: "We went to a dinner last year for the people who had been inducted in last year. They invited us to the dinner and we went. And people were saying to Ozzy, 'Oh, you've been inducted in,' and we were, like, 'No, actually. We were just invited for the food, so we're here.' That's as near as we've got, but no."

Sharon added: "They know that Ozzy deserves to be there. They know he's been a solo artist. You've gotta be doing it for 25 years. He's been 43 years as a solo artist. He sold nearly a hundred million albums as a solo artist. So where is he? Induct him."

Artists are eligible to be inducted into the Rock Hall after at least 25 years have passed since their first record was released.

In 1999, Ozzy attempted to take BLACK SABBATH's name off the Hall Of Fame's nomination list that year, deeming the institution's nod "meaningless."

In an October 1999 letter to the Hall Of Fame, Osbourne said: "Just take our name off the list. Save the ink. Forget about us. The nomination is meaningless, because it's not voted on by the fans. It's voted on by the supposed elite for the industry and the media, who've never bought an album or concert ticket in their lives, so their vote is irrelevant to me." He added, "Let's face it, BLACK SABBATH has never been media darlings. We're a people's band and that suits us just fine."

Back in 2005, BLACK SABBATH guitarist Tony Iommi told Launch he was not happy that SABBATH had not yet been inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. "I'm pissed off about that," he said. "I think that's... you know, I don't normally go round blowing our own trumpet saying we are this and we are that. I'm not that kind of person but I really think we deserve... you know, to be in that. Because without us that kind of music wouldn't have existed. 'Cause a lot of bands that have sparked off from us wouldn't be around and there probably wouldn't be this king of music."

When BLACK SABBATH finally earned its induction in 2006, the band went in with LYNYRD SKYNYRD, Mike Davis and BLONDIE.

Legendary Ozzy guitarist Randy Rhoads was posthumously inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame during the 2021 ceremony. Rhoads, who played in Ozzy's band more than four decades ago, received the Musical Excellence Award at the October 2021 event.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin