OZZY OSBOURNE's Son JACK Gets Married For Second Time

September 21, 2023

Jack Osbourne and fiancée Aree Gearhart have officially tied the knot.

The couple revealed on Instagram that they got married last week at the San Ysidro Ranch in California.

"Something really cool happened," the 37-year-old Osbourne captioned a photo of him in a blush-colored suit with Gearhart in her wedding dress under a canopy of trees. "I married the most amazing women [sic] I've ever met. All in."

The 32-year-old Gearhart shared the same photo with the caption: "snuck away and married my best friend last week. i am honored to be your wife. all in forever".

Jack's sister Kelly commented on the photo, writing: "Well well well MRS OSBOURNE!!!!!! I'm so happy that it's official… we are sisters!!!!!!!"

In July 2022, Jack and Aree welcomed their first child together, Maple Artemis Osbourne.

Jack was already dad to three daughters — Pearl, Andy and Minnie — whom he shares with his ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

Jack was married to Lisa Stelly from 2012 to 2019.

According to US Weekly, Jack and Aree met on the dating app Raya, making their relationship Instagram official in September 2019. They went public with their relationship in November 2019 when they attended the American Music Awards together.

Jack Osbourne is the president of Osbourne Media and is best known for MTV's reality show "The Osbournes", SyFy's "Haunted Highway" and A+E Network's "Ozzy & Jack's World Detour". Osbourne has not only starred in multiple series but also developed and produced original unscripted content, including NatGeo's Wild's "Alpha Dogs" and "Surviving The Apocalypse", along with various pilots and development projects for Bravo, CBS, A&E, MTV, WeTV and Style. Osbourne is also an adventurer and paranormal investigator who has documented harrowing face-to-face encounters with the unexplainable in some of America's darkest and most remote regions.

