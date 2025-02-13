P.O.D. Collaborates With A.N.I.M.A.L.'s ANDRÉS GIMÉNEZ On New Version Of 'I Won't Bow Down'

P.O.D. has revealed a fresh take on its hit single "I Won't Bow Down" with a collaboration with singer and guitarist Andrés Giménez of Argentinian metal band A.N.I.M.A.L.

The original version of "I Won't Bow Down" appeared on P.O.D.'s most recent studio album, 2024's "Veritas".

"I'm very happy to have received this wonderful invitation about making a new English/Spanish version. It's really fantastic," says Andrés. "P.O.D. and A.N.I.M.A.L. together are pure brotherhood. I have a truthful respect, admiration and appreciation for P.O.D."

Giménez co-founded A.N.I.M.A.L., who exploded out of the Buenos Aires scene with their blend of groove and thrash metal in the 1990s. They gained huge success selling out shows in Argentina and touring across Latin and North America as well as Europe, playing with the likes of PANTERA, BAD RELIGION, MEGADETH, SEPULTURA and SLIPKNOT as well as taking part of the legendary 2000 Warped Tour alongside GREEN DAY, NO DOUBT, NOFX and PAPA ROACH. They released eight studio albums, including 1998's "Poder Latino" which was produced by Max Cavalera (SEPULTURA) and featured Robert Trujillo (METALLICA),Christian Olde Wolbers (FEAR FACTORY) and Jimmy DeGrasso (MEGADETH, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, OZZY OSBOURNE).

P.O.D. guitarist Marcos Curiel says: "As we journey through life, certain songs emerge that resonate deeply with our generation and those to come. 'I Won't Bow Down' is one of those gems. It's heartfelt in every sense of the word and anthemic to the core. Enjoy it, turn it up, sing along and always remember: Never bow down."

P.O.D. will join U.S. hard rockers GODSMACK as special guests on their March/April European tour. The trek will kick off on March 22 with a sold-out show at the Sofia Arena in Bulgaria and will then call through Romania (Bucharest),Hungary (Budapest),Poland (Gliwice),Austria (Vienna),Croatia (Zagreb),Czech Republic (Prague),Germany (Munich, Berlin, Offenbach),U.K. (London),Belgium (Brussels),and will finish with two shows in Germany, Hamburg, and finally April 12 at the Turbinenhalle in Oberhausen.

Talking about the tour, P.O.D. singer Sonny Sandoval says: "We are so excited to return back to Europe and celebrate our latest record 'Veritas' with our friends GODSMACK and DROWNING POOL. We know this will be the rock 'n' roll show to remember.”

In May last year, P.O.D. released its 11th album, "Veritas", via Mascot Records. The album was a Top 10 hit across the U.S. Billboard Current Hard Rock, Current Rock, and Current Alternative album charts, and has already surpassed 48 million streams.

P.O.D. has released several singles from the album including "Drop", "Afraid To Die", "I Got That" and "I Won't Bow Down".

"Drop" features a vicious vocal feature from LAMB OF GOD singer Randy Blythe, while the equally eruptive single "Afraid To Die" features JINJER vocalist Tatiana Shmayluk.

As well as releasing "Veritas", P.O.D. has toured with SKINDRED, who between them brought the party in a major way to the U.K. They bulldozed through Europe with euphoric festival sets at Graspop Metal Meeting, Summerside and Rock For People. They supported MUDVAYNE, took on their blistering U.S. "I Got That" headline tour with special guests BAD WOLVES and NORMA JEAN, and festival stops at Louder Than Life, Aftershock, Sonic Temple, Welcome To Rockville and made waves on the ShipRocked cruise. They spent October touring Latin America, playing Knotfest and headline shows in Brazil as well as shows in Chile, Colombia and Mexico.