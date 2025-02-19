P.O.D.'s SONNY SANDOVAL: 'I Believe God Created Us For More Than Just This Temporary Life'

In a new interview with Chuck Armstrong of Loudwire Nights, P.O.D. frontman Paul "Sonny" Sandoval spoke about his upcoming book, "Son of Southtown: My Life Between Two Worlds", in which he talks about walking a unique path between being in a world-famous rock band and his long-held faith as a born-again Christian. He said in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "This is such a fast-forward look. I can honestly write four more books with just the details alone, and the stories alone, which are great. It's rock and roll. But as you kind of read through the book, it's, like, I never intended to be in rock, or I never intended to do this for a living. It just wasn't until I found my faith that I wanted to be vocal about it. I just wanted the people around me to know that I changed.

"My love for Jesus, it's not what the world thinks," he explained. "We've done such a bad job at painting the picture of Jesus, and that's to our own fault. Being Christians, sometimes we come off as we've got it all figured out, and that's not the case. That's not why we have faith. We need a savior; we need God. And when I discovered Jesus, it was just something I wanted for my friends and in my community. And when I was asked to be in this band, I said 'no' at first, 'cause it's not something I wanted to do, but I knew it was a way to just be vocal about the things that I believed, and obviously that took off to what it is.

"But, yeah, I live in the real world of rock and roll, and I've never denied my faith, but also I've never lived rock and roll either. [Laughs] It's everything they say it is — it's all the temptations, it's all the promises of this and that. And I guess maybe now as we've gone through it and look in hindsight, even now, I wouldn't change it for the world. I wouldn't take anything that this world has to offer. This world is temporary, and so I just wanna hold on to the things that I love, and, again, it's my faith, my family, my friends."

After Armstrong suggested that many Christians struggle with their faith from time to time, Sonny said: "Yeah, for sure. But that's what faith is. And I think it's been wrapped up in such a religious bubble that it's given people such a bad taste. And I guess when you're young, you think you have your whole life ahead and you don't think about all those things, but as you get older and my age and life starts to change — the Bible says to set your heart and mind on things above, set your heart on the eternal.

"I mean, let's just call it what it is," he continued. "If none of it is real, then I lose nothing. You lose nothing. You know what I mean? We die, we go to sleep and that's it. Life is over. We lived a great life. And I wouldn't change it. But because I do believe, I believe that there is eternity, I believe that there's a heaven and a hell. And that's not to scare anybody. I believe if God created us, he created us for more than just this temporary life. And so — whatever. It's food for thought. I'm not preaching to anybody, but if there is an afterlife, I wanna be on the right side. That's all."

Armstrong went on to describe "Son of Southtown: My Life Between Two Worlds" as an inspiring read even for those people who don't share Sonny's faith, to which the singer said: "I've tried to do this my entire career where I'm not trying to preach to anybody and tell them how they live. I'm just sharing my story, and my story is undeniable. You're never gonna convince me that there isn't a God, that he doesn't love me and that he's not for us and that we've been created for a purpose and a reason. I need to know these things. I wanna believe that there's a God that is love and that he created me for a reason and that he has a plan for my life, not only on this life, but eternal.

"I get it," Sonny added. "I understand when someone says, 'Man, I'm sick of Christianity. I'm sick of religion.' And I get it. I'm sick of a lot of that stuff too, man. But that is not the Jesus of the Bible. And once I discovered who the Jesus of the Bible was, I fell in love with him, and he's as punk rock as they come. He's as hardcore as they come. He's as rebellious as they come. But people, especially us in the States, we have this Westernized view of this European Jesus that is just fragile and just — I don't know, man — weak. And that's not who Jesus was, man. He was badass."

"Son of Southtown: My Life Between Two Worlds" will be released on February 25 via Baker Books.

Born and raised on the streets of Southtown, two exits from the Mexico border, Sandoval was always going to go his own way. And as frontman of the platinum selling nu metal band P.O.D. — a group too Christian for the world and too secular for the church — he has broken every mold, defied every expectation, and reached into the hearts and minds of hundreds of thousands of people who wanted to belong to something but never felt like they fit in.

In his book "Son of Southtown: My Life Between Two Worlds", he shares how he lived on the edge between two worlds, a line he has attempted to walk with integrity.

Raw and uncut, this memoir tells his true story of growing up in the gritty beauty south of San Diego, his early musical influences and big breaks, his rise to fame and many hardships and struggles along the way.

Readers will get an inside glimpse into stories of performing in cornfields at the Cornerstone Music Festival to rocking MTV's "Total Request Live" with Carson Daly to playing in New York City just weeks after 9/11, and every unglamorous moment in between. His story will inspire readers to always be totally and uniquely them, without apology and without compromise — but with passion and integrity.

Sandoval says: "I've often been asked about my story, and it's always been something I'm very proud to share. This book is a fast-forward look into the off scripted journey that is my life. Now, I'm excited to bring it all together for you on paper, 'Son Of Southtown', coming out everywhere on February 25th! You can pre-order it now wherever books are sold.

"Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I can’t wait to share this journey with you."

KORN guitarist Brian "Head" Welch says: "Love + Joy + Peace + Patience + Goodness + Kindness + Gentleness + Faithfulness + Self Control — nine attributes which, in my opinion, describe my friend Sonny Sandoval's character precisely. I'm confident that you will agree as you dive into his amazing new book, 'Son Of Southtown: My Life Between Two Worlds'. Sonny would shy away from this statement and say he's not perfect. Obviously true. All of us are beautifully flawed. But Sonny comfortably displays these nine characteristics more genuinely than most I've met in my life. In 'Son Of Southtown' you will find that Sonny is always shining in the crazy entertainment business he and I live in, and he shines just as bright in his personal life when the crowds aren't there to see. A hero of the faith to me since 2005, Sonny Sandoval has been an encouragement to me since day one, and I will love+support this son of Southtown and everything he does forever."

PAPA ROACH frontman Jacoby Shaddix says: "This book is such an open, honest look into Sonny Sandoval's life. His story, his music, and his walk with Christ continues to inspire me and many others."

Toby Morse, H2O singer and host of "One Life One Chance" podcast, stated: "Sonny's journey hasn't been easy. But the pain and struggle he's been through has only made his faith and PMA (positive mental attitude) stronger. And as someone who lost a parent as well, I can relate. Also there are only a few musicians that really live their lyrics off stage, and Sonny is one of them. He's very inspiring to me and millions of people around the world. Honored to call him my friend."

Sandoval is the lead singer and lyricist of the multi-platinum band P.O.D. (PAYABLE ON DEATH) and cofounder of THE WHOSOEVERS. He is a product of Southtown, the southern part of San Diego that approaches the border with Mexico. He is the founder and president of the Youth Of The Nation Foundation, which reaches out to children from underprivileged neighborhoods and gives them the opportunity to find their self-worth and value. Sonny is married to his high school sweetheart, Shannon, and they have three children.