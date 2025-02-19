HIRAX's KATON W. DE PENA Admits He Has Encountered Racism Within Metal Community: 'I Don't Let It Bother Me'

In a new interview with Rutgers University, vocalist Katon W. De Pena of California thrash metal veterans HIRAX was asked what his experience has been like as a black metal artist within the metal community. He responded: "For the most part, it has been an excellent experience. I have met people from all over the world. And I've played concerts in many different countries and been able to learn about all kinds of different cultures. I am very lucky."

Asked if he has encountered racism within the metal community, Katon said: "That's an easy question for me to answer being a black man. Yes, because racism is everywhere. It's just up to you if you want to let it ruin your day. You can't let it consume. Racism only has power if you allow it to. Educate yourself and always be aware of your surroundings and you'll be all right. This is the real world we live in and no one is exempt no matter what race you come from."

Katon went on to say that some people have treated him differently because of his race, but added that "I don't let it bother me because there are worse things in this world than some racist person not liking you. If a person doesn't like you because of your skin color, obviously they have a miserable life. You have to keep in mind they're the person with the problem, not you."

As for whether race has had any impact on HIRAX's music, message, lyrics, or image, Katon said: "Without a doubt, HIRAX would not sound the way we do if those weren't elements were not intertwined in our music. If you listen closely and read the lyrics, which are included with all the records we've ever done, you will understand what we're all about. The underlying message is bringing people together. Unity — that is what we believe in."

He added: "I am very transparent about this issue/question. Race is involved in everything that humans do. It's a part of who we are. It is something we will be dealing with till the end of time. I will never try to candycoat it. That's just the honest truth."

Asked if race has had any impact on his personal image as a black metal artist, Katon said: "Yes. For me, it is important for people to know that I am a black man. That's why if you notice, especially the earlier pictures of my career, I've always had a big Afro. I am very, very proud of it. And even though my race has helped start rock 'n' roll and heavy metal, there are not many black musicians doing what I do for a living."

He added: "Race has an impact on what I do. I've always taken the bull by the horns. I've always embraced who I am. My attitude is if anybody has a problem with it, then that's on them, not me. I have no regrets."

As for whether he thinks race matters within the metal community, Katon said: "Yeah, but I am here to break down the doors and break down the barriers. My mission is to bring people together."

HIRAX will release their sixth album, "Faster Than Death", on February 28 via Armageddon Label. Its release will coincide with HIRAX's 40th anniversary.

HIRAX has shared the stage with iconic peers such as METALLICA, EXODUS, MEGADETH and SLAYER during the explosive rise of thrash metal in the 1980s.

HIRAX's current lineup is rounded out by bassist Jose Gonzalez, guitarist Allan Chan and drummer Emilio Marquez.