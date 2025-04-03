P.O.D.'s SONNY SANDOVAL On 1990s 'Nu Metal': 'I Love That Era Of Music Because Every Band Was Doing Their Own Thing'

In a new interview with São Paulo, Brazil's 89 FM A Rádio Rock radio station, P.O.D. frontman Paul "Sonny" Sandoval was asked how he feels about the supposed nu-metal resurgence in recent years, partly thanks to a whole new wave of exciting revivalists. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think that's cool. I think nu metal for back then, I love that era of music because every band was doing their own thing. When you heard KORN, you knew that was KORN. The DEFTONES, SYSTEM OF A DOWN — you knew that these bands were who they were. RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE. P.O.D., I believe when you hear P.O.D., it's, like, 'Oh, that's P.O.D.' Whereas now there's just so many bands and they've all collided and they're doing what's popular or what's trendy. But for us it was more of a lifestyle."

He continued: "I don't think it was around long enough. It was such an inspiring era of music, where everybody was their own. But then once people tried to copy it, then it got watered down and then people kind of forgot about it. But it seemed to have made its way around the sun, and here it is, it's back again. And so I think it's cool that younger people are getting into it."

Nu metal thrived during the remarkable decade from 1994 to 2004 when mainstream charts, magazines, radio and TV were all taken over by a host of diverse artists performing their own brands of hard rock, hip-hop and heavy metal.

Essentially a fusion of rap and alternative rock (arguably born out of RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE),nu metal inexplicably swept the airwaves and peaked for a brief period, with Gregory Heaney of AllMusic describing the genre as "one of metal's more unfortunate pushes into the mainstream." Along the way, several bands associated with nu metal, including KORN, DEFTONES and SLIPKNOT, took a somewhat defensive stance against being labeled as such. Even those less apologetic nu metal groups eventually changed their sound, effectively disowning the genre that they helped pioneer.

In his recently released book, "Son of Southtown: My Life Between Two Worlds", Sonny talks about walking a unique path between being in a world-famous rock band and his long-held faith as a born-again Christian.

"Son of Southtown: My Life Between Two Worlds" was released on February 25 via Baker Books.

Sandoval is the lead singer and lyricist of the multi-platinum band P.O.D. (PAYABLE ON DEATH) and cofounder of THE WHOSOEVERS. He is a product of Southtown, the southern part of San Diego that approaches the border with Mexico. He is the founder and president of the Youth Of The Nation Foundation, which reaches out to children from underprivileged neighborhoods and gives them the opportunity to find their self-worth and value. Sonny is married to his high school sweetheart, Shannon, and they have three children.