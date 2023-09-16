  • facebook
PAIN Releases New Song 'Revolution'

September 16, 2023

PAIN, the long-running Swedish electronic/industrial rock/metal band founded in 1996 by Peter Tägtgren, has released a new song, "Revolution".

Peter comments: "We wrote this song together, me and my son Sebastian. He wrote all the music and I did the lyrics. And it turned out great. We are very proud of this song. The lyrics are about false information on social media and news, and for a normal person, it's hard to understand what is right and what is wrong."

Next month, PAIN will embark on the "I Am" European tour covering 17 countries and 33 cities.

Regarding how PAIN came together, Peter previously said: "PAIN was just me fucking around in the studio, and it grew into becoming a band."

Started as a one-man project with all the vocals, instruments parts, and production made by one person, it has became a prominent touring group that today consists of, apart from Peter, his son Sebastian Tägtgren (drums),Jonathan Olsson (bass) and Sebastian Svalland (guitar).

Peter is also the founder, frontman and guitarist for the Swedish death metal band HYPOCRISY, as well as a world-renowned producer whose resume includes work with SABATON, MARDUK, DARK FUNERAL, DIMMU BORGIR, IMMORTAL and SEPTICFLESH, among many others.

In a 2017 interview with Noizr, Peter stated about his involvement with several different projects at the same time: "Everything is a hobby for me. That's music; that's what I love to do. And if you treated it as a job where you have to have an income, then music starts changing a little bit. So it's better to keep it as a hobby when you write music, because otherwise you start jumping into the wrong places where you shouldn't be."

Back in June 2021, PAIN released its first original song in five years, "Party In My Head". The music video for the track featured a guest appearance by Joe Lynn Turner (RAINBOW, YNGWIE J. MALMSTEEN, DEEP PURPLE) and the return of the Alien from PAIN's biggest hit, "Shut Your Mouth".

Photo credit: Agata Nigrovskaya

