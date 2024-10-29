PANIC! AT THE DISCO And BLINK-182 To Headline 2025 Edition Of WHEN WE WERE YOUNG Festival

PANIC! AT THE DISCO and BLINK-182 will headline the fourth edition of When We Were Young at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 18, 2025. The massive lineup includes additional performances from WEEZER, Avril Lavigne, THE OFFSPRING, THE USED, ALL TIME LOW, KNOCKED LOOSE, plus rare performances from NEVER SHOUT NEVER, THE CAB, THE ROCKET SUMMER, JACK'S MANNEQUIN, and many more.

PANIC! AT THE DISCO will return home to Las Vegas to celebrate the 20th anniversary of "A Fever You Can't Sweat Out" by performing the album in its entirety along with more fan-favorite songs. As the saying goes, what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, so their When We Were Young appearance will be the only chance to see PANIC! back on stage. BLINK-182 will perform songs from "Enema Of The State", "Take Off Your Pants And Jacket", their self-titled album, and more

Fans may sign up now for the festival SMS list at WhenWeWereYoungFestival.com to receive an access code for the presale that will begin Friday, November 1 at 10 a.m. PT. Any remaining tickets following the presale will go on sale to the public at 2PM PT. GA, GA+, VIP, and VIP Cabanas will be available, with layaway payment plans starting at $19.99 down.

VIP tickets include preferred viewing areas and shaded seating in the VIP Lounge, charging stations, air-conditioned restrooms, a dedicated entry lane into the festival, and more. VIP Cabanas (21+ only) include up to 10 tickets plus two complimentary select bottles, food vouchers, private entrance and more. Official When We Were Young hotel and ticket packages are available from Jampack, and feature exclusive festival amenities and add-ons, including discounted rates on select nearby Las Vegas hotels. For the full list of available tickets, packages, and the amenities included in each, please visit WhenWeWereYoungFestival.com.

Full 2025 When We Were Young lineup:

PANIC! AT THE DISCO

BLINK-182

WEEZER

AVRIL LAVIGNE

THE OFFSPRING

ALL TIME LOW

THE USED

KNOCKED LOOSE

THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM

BAD RELIGION

YELLOWCARD

ICE NINE KILLS

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE

I PREVAIL

BEARTOOTH

SIMPLE PLAN

KUBLAI KHAN TX

THE PLOT IN YOU

MAYDAY PARADE

LOATHE

TAKING BACK SUNDAY

ASKING ALEXANDRIA

PVRIS

WE CAME AS ROMANS

BOYS LIKE GIRLS

THE CAB

JACK'S MANNEQUIN

SET YOUR GOALS

LETLIVE.

STORY OF THE YEAR

SLEEPING WITH SIRENS

BREATHE CAROLINA

THE STARTING LINE

PLAIN WHITE T'S

DESTROY BOYS

THE STORY SO FAR

SUNAMI

WE THE KINGS

CROWN THE EMPIRE

STRAYLIGHT RUN

THE AMITY AFFLICTION

THE ROCKET SUMMER

NEVER SHOUT NEVER

DON BROCO

THE RED JUMPSUIT APPARATUS

TAYLOR ACORN

THE SUMMER SET

HOLDING ABSENCE

THE MOVIELIFE

ALEXISONFIRE

HER LEATHER JACKET

ARM'S LENGTH

When We Were Young started in 2017 in Santa Ana, California before it became a large-scale production at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Previous headliners include MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, PARAMORE and FALL OUT BOY.