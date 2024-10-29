PANIC! AT THE DISCO And BLINK-182 To Headline 2025 Edition Of WHEN WE WERE YOUNG Festival

PANIC! AT THE DISCO And BLINK-182 To Headline 2025 Edition Of WHEN WE WERE YOUNG FestivalOctober 29, 2024
PANIC! AT THE DISCO and BLINK-182 will headline the fourth edition of When We Were Young at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 18, 2025. The massive lineup includes additional performances from WEEZER, Avril Lavigne, THE OFFSPRING, THE USED, ALL TIME LOW, KNOCKED LOOSE, plus rare performances from NEVER SHOUT NEVER, THE CAB, THE ROCKET SUMMER, JACK'S MANNEQUIN, and many more.
PANIC! AT THE DISCO will return home to Las Vegas to celebrate the 20th anniversary of "A Fever You Can't Sweat Out" by performing the album in its entirety along with more fan-favorite songs. As the saying goes, what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, so their When We Were Young appearance will be the only chance to see PANIC! back on stage. BLINK-182 will perform songs from "Enema Of The State", "Take Off Your Pants And Jacket", their self-titled album, and more
Fans may sign up now for the festival SMS list at WhenWeWereYoungFestival.com to receive an access code for the presale that will begin Friday, November 1 at 10 a.m. PT. Any remaining tickets following the presale will go on sale to the public at 2PM PT. GA, GA+, VIP, and VIP Cabanas will be available, with layaway payment plans starting at $19.99 down.
VIP tickets include preferred viewing areas and shaded seating in the VIP Lounge, charging stations, air-conditioned restrooms, a dedicated entry lane into the festival, and more. VIP Cabanas (21+ only) include up to 10 tickets plus two complimentary select bottles, food vouchers, private entrance and more. Official When We Were Young hotel and ticket packages are available from Jampack, and feature exclusive festival amenities and add-ons, including discounted rates on select nearby Las Vegas hotels. For the full list of available tickets, packages, and the amenities included in each, please visit WhenWeWereYoungFestival.com.
Full 2025 When We Were Young lineup:
PANIC! AT THE DISCO
BLINK-182
WEEZER
AVRIL LAVIGNE
THE OFFSPRING
ALL TIME LOW
THE USED
KNOCKED LOOSE
THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM
BAD RELIGION
YELLOWCARD
ICE NINE KILLS
MOTIONLESS IN WHITE
I PREVAIL
BEARTOOTH
SIMPLE PLAN
KUBLAI KHAN TX
THE PLOT IN YOU
MAYDAY PARADE
LOATHE
TAKING BACK SUNDAY
ASKING ALEXANDRIA
PVRIS
WE CAME AS ROMANS
BOYS LIKE GIRLS
THE CAB
JACK'S MANNEQUIN
SET YOUR GOALS
LETLIVE.
STORY OF THE YEAR
SLEEPING WITH SIRENS
BREATHE CAROLINA
THE STARTING LINE
PLAIN WHITE T'S
DESTROY BOYS
THE STORY SO FAR
SUNAMI
WE THE KINGS
CROWN THE EMPIRE
STRAYLIGHT RUN
THE AMITY AFFLICTION
THE ROCKET SUMMER
NEVER SHOUT NEVER
DON BROCO
THE RED JUMPSUIT APPARATUS
TAYLOR ACORN
THE SUMMER SET
HOLDING ABSENCE
THE MOVIELIFE
ALEXISONFIRE
HER LEATHER JACKET
ARM'S LENGTH
When We Were Young started in 2017 in Santa Ana, California before it became a large-scale production at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Previous headliners include MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, PARAMORE and FALL OUT BOY.
Comments Disclaimer And Information