PANTERA Bassist's THE REX BROWN EXPERIENCE Performs At 'Gibson Garage Fest' (Video)

THE REX BROWN EXPERIENCE, the "supergroup" featuring PANTERA bassist Rex Brown and SKID ROW guitarist Dave "Snake" Sabo alongside Jared James Nichols, Dennis Holm and Cesar Gueikian (Gibson),performed a set of classic rock and metal covers at Gibson Garage Fest on June 9. The event celebrated the first anniversary of the Gibson Garage — the ultimate guitar experience and music destination in the heart of downtown Nashville.

Video of THE REX BROWN EXPERIENCE's performance can be seen below.

Featured songs:

00:00 - Cesar band introduction

02:41 - "Mississippi Queen"

06:02 - "Highway To Hell"

10:33 - "Jailbreak" featuring Kevin Griffin on vocals

16:52 - "Man In The Box"

23:07 - "Symptom Of The Universe"

Gibson Garage Fest attendees enjoyed artist panels, one-of-a-kind giveaways and experiences, participated in guitar-playing lessons and enjoyed live music from a wide range of generations and genres spanning country, Americana, rock, blues, and pop.

Said Brown: "The Gibson Garage embodies everything a player including beginners, would ever want. It's the Holy Grail of guitars. Every model is on display and available to be played — the ultimate collection of killers! And in the event that your favorite model isn't on their vulgar display trusses, you can pick out the woods of your very own custom model! There's simply not a cooler experience than the Gibson Garage!"

Nearly two weeks ago, it was announced that PANTERA's surviving members Brown and Philip Anselmo (vocals) will unite with guitarist Zakk Wylde (OZZY OSBOURNE, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY) and drummer Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX) for a world tour under the PANTERA banner.

Anselmo and Brown, along with Wylde and Benante, will headline a number of major festivals across North America and Europe and stage some of their own headline concerts.

According to Billboard, the lineup has been given a green light by the estates of the band's founders, drummer Vincent "Vinnie Paul" Abbott and guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, as well as Brown, who last year said Wylde wouldn't tour with PANTERA if a reunion were to happen. It's unclear what changed his mind.

Talk about a possible PANTERA "reunion" intensified when Anselmo regularly joined Wylde's BLACK LABEL SOCIETY to perform PANTERA's song "I'm Broken" during DOWN's 2014 stint on the "Revolver Golden Gods Tour". That buzz only got stronger after Brown joined the jam on May 23, 2014 when the tour swung through Texas.

Up until his passing, Vinnie remained on non-speaking terms with Anselmo, whom the drummer indirectly blamed for Dimebag's death.

Vinnie Paul and Dimebag co-founded PANTERA. When PANTERA broke up in 2003, they formed DAMAGEPLAN. On December 8, 2004, while performing with DAMAGEPLAN at the Alrosa Villa in Columbus, Ohio, Dimebag was shot and killed onstage by a troubled schizophrenic who believed that the members of PANTERA were stealing his thoughts.

Photo credit: Gibson