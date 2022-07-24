PEARL JAM Cancels First Amsterdam Concert Over EDDIE VEDDER's Vocal Issues

PEARL JAM has canceled the first of two scheduled concerts in Amsterdam after singer Eddie Vedder developed throat problems following an outdoor gig in Paris.

The cancelation comes three days after PEARL JAM scrapped its show in Prague and four days it called off a gig in Vienna for the same reason.

"In spite of continuous medical treatment, Ed is regretfully still without a voice and unable to perform tonight's show at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam," PEARL JAM said in a statement on Sunday (July 24).

"This is again the worst possible scenario for the band.

"We wholeheartedly apologize to all that worked so hard to put on the show and those supporters we looked forward to seeing.

"Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.

"Thank you enormously for your continued understanding.

"All of our energies will now be focused on having a show tomorrow."

The final show of PEARL JAM's European tour is scheduled to take place tomorrow (July 25) at the Ziggo Dome.

CNN reported earlier in the week that extreme heat had engulfed parts of western Europe, with wildfires raging in France, where PEARL JAM performed on July 17 as part of the Lollapalooza festival.

During PEARL JAM's concert in Paris, temperatures reached a mid-afternoon high of 36 degrees Celsius (96.8 degrees Fahrenheit).

When PEARL JAM canceled the Vienna concert on Wednesday, the band said in a statement: "Due to the extreme circumstances at the last outdoor site, outside of Paris (heat, dust, and smoke from the fires) our singer Ed Vedder's throat was left damaged. He has seen doctors and had treatment but as of yet, his vocal cords have not recovered. This is brutal news and horrible timing … for everyone involved."

PEARL JAM returned to the stage last year and performed music from its latest album, "Gigaton", for the first time during a string of shows. Upon arrival, "Gigaton" bowed at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Rock Albums Chart and the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200.