PANTERA's PHILIP ANSELMO Celebrates 'National Dog Day' With Special T-Shirt

August 26, 2024

What else could PANTERA's Philip Anselmo possibly love more than music and horror?! Why, his doggies, of course!

Philip loves animals, especially his dogs. And what better way to celebrate National Dog Day than with a new t-shirt design?!

This exclusive print features Philip and his pack of dogs from over the years and can be ordered from the Housecore Records web site.

Founded in 2004 by animal welfare advocate, author and pet lifestyle expert Colleen Paige, National Dog Day celebrates all breeds, mixed and pure and serves to help galvanize the public to recognize the number of dogs that need to be rescued each year, either from public shelters, rescues and pure breed rescues.

Held annually on August 26, National Dog Day honors family dogs and dogs that work selflessly to save lives, keep us safe and bring comfort. Dogs put their lives on the line every day — protecting our families and homes, for their law enforcement partner, for their blind companion, for the disabled, for our freedom and safety by detecting bombs and drugs and helping to locate and rescue victims of accidents and tragedy.

Paige has also founded other national days of observance, including National Puppy Day, National Mutt Day, National Cat Day and National Wildlife Day.

The National Dog Day web site says the date of August 26 is significant to the holiday's founder: It marks the date that the then-10-year-old Paige's family adopted her first dog Sheltie from the local animal shelter.

