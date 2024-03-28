PAPA ROACH Has Written 'The Heaviest, Most Savage' And 'Insane' Song Of Band's Career

During an appearance on the March 25 episode of "Whiplash", the KLOS radio show hosted by Full Metal Jackie, PAPA ROACH frontman Jacoby Shaddix spoke about the band's touring and recording plans for the rest of 2024. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "2024 is just pulling the slingshot back for 2025. We're writing new music. We've gone into the studio three times now so far, and we've got about seven pieces of music. Four of 'em are finished up. One of the sessions we went in, and we were, like, 'Let's just go write the heaviest, most savage, insane, brutally just out-there PAPA ROACH. And we went and wrote this track. It's so savage, and it's fun."

He continued: "I love this creative process that we go through and digging and finding what we can do creatively. And so this year is just about, where can we go creatively and experiment and find what direction we're pushing this thing. And I love that process.

"2025 is gonna be a big year for us," Jacoby added. "And so we're not doing any touring during '24. And so just gearing up for 2025. [It'll be the] 25th anniversary of our first album 'Infest'. We'll be dropping a bunch of new music. And we've got a book as well that we're gonna be dropping in 2025. It tells the story of the early years of 'Infest', from 1994 to, let's say, 2002, it tells that story. And it's told from many standpoints — all the bandmembers, A&Rs, other musicians. And so really cool.

"We've got a lot of things in the store. And it's fun being creative when we're away from the road.

"I definitely am starting to miss the road, but I look forward to it. 2025 is gonna be a big one."

This past January, PAPA ROACH shared a brand new live version of their hit single "Scars" featuring a guest appearance by Chris Daughtry.

"Scars Featuring Chris Daughtry (Live)" is not only a fresh take on one of the band's biggest hits, but it also serves as the latest release on the band's latest EP, "Leave A Light (Talk Away The Dark)". The track saw its debut performed live preceded by an emotional PSA delivered by Shaddix, who pledged a donation to the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention (AFSP) on behalf of each city's attendees, culminating in a $155,000 donation presented in Denver, Colorado. Three months later the song sat in the top 10 at Rock radio, becoming the band's 26th song to reach that plateau.

Last year, PAPA ROACH was so impacted by the emotive response each night of the "Revolutions Live" tour and the work done by the AFSP that they have since officially re-named the song "Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)" after the organization's "Talk Away The Dark" campaign, and pledged a perpetual royalty from the song's use, to be donated directly to the AFSP to continue their mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide long after the "Revolutions Live" tour concluded.

"Scars Featuring Chris Daughtry (Live)" royalties will also be donated to the AFSP in support of their "Talk Away The Dark" campaign. This impactful initiative teaches you the warning signs for suicide, and how to have a conversation that could save a life — whether it's someone else's or your own. Help is available — talking is the first step to preventing suicide.

PAPA ROACH are two-time Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling leaders in alternative hard rock music who in 2020 celebrated the 20th anniversary of their iconic album "Infest". PAPA ROACH are not unfamiliar with calling attention to mental health, and have been doing so since day 1 with the iconic release of "Last Resort". Since then, the band has gone on to create 10 studio albums, along their most recent "Ego Trip" on their own label New Noize Records. "Ego Trip" has garnered over 260 million global streams to date, and has produced three No. 1 singles, bringing the band's total to 26 career Top 10 hits and 11 career No. 1s. 23 years into their career, the band continues to have global success.