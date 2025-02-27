PAPA ROACH Shares Cinematic Music Video For New Single 'Even If It Kills Me'

California rockers PAPA ROACH have released the cinematic music video for their latest single, "Even If It Kills Me", directed by Jesse Davey and Ed Shires.

"This is one of our most epic videos yet," said PAPA ROACH frontman Jacoby Shaddix. "Jesse and Ed helped bring to life the song in a visual we did not expect — and I got to explore my inner action hero. It's a must-watch."

The band's first single release in three years is taking the world by storm. In just five weeks, the song has already amassed nearly 10 million streams and is rapidly scaling the charts in 27 countries.

In a new interview with the I-Rock 93.5 radio station, < Shaddix spoke about the lyrical inspiration for "Even If It Kills Me", which was released in late January via the group's own label New Noize Records/ADA. He said: "This one was started about two years ago, the music part of it, and I heard it first from the first musical just vibe with the strings. I was, like, 'It sounds cinematic. This sounds like it's about to be a journey we're taking the fans on.' So I hit the boys up instantly. I'm, like, 'Dude, I can't wait to get in the studio on this one.' Then life happens, and some stuff goes down. My older son went through this really traumatic heartbreak breakup. Just his whole world was leveled, and I watched my son just crumble. And that was a tough one. But to also have to go, 'Hey, man, there's some hard truths about life, and sometimes people aren't what they show themselves as, and there's two sides to people sometimes. And you got one, and then eventually discovered that other dark side of them and you were hurt.' And that was really hard for me to watch my son just fall to pieces. And that song was born from that moment of going, 'I wanna be able to help you, but I also know that you kind of gotta walk through the fire.' And knowing that, 'I'm not gonna leave you. I'm here for you, but I'm also gonna stand in that fire with you.' And I wanted to shoulder the pain. I wish I could, but sometimes we have to go through those moments in life that build character. Who are you? Can you get back up? Well, my son got back up."

PAPA ROACH recently completed the European leg of the "Rise Of The Roach" tour. The trek saw PAPA ROACH bring its biggest-ever production and journey deep through their vast music catalogue, including a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the band's iconic breakthrough album "Infest". Special guests for the global tour were WAGE WAR in Europe and will include RISE AGAINST and UNDEROATH in the U.S.

In a separate interview with Germany's Rock Antenne, Shaddix was asked if fans can expect to see a new studio album from him and his PAPA ROACH bandmates in 2025. He responded: "Definitely. At some point [in 2025], there will be a new record. Probably not — it won't be till the end of the year at the soonest. But we're really proud of the stuff that we've done. And I think the fans will be surprised. The fans that are coming to the shows are gonna be surprised at what we're doing too. And so it's gonna be a good time.

"As we evolve the music and push things forward, you never know what's gonna happen in the studio," he added. "And I've gotta tell you, what happened in the studio this time around has been just exciting.

"We've had a really good run with our [last] album, [2022's] 'Ego Trip', and a lot of successes, especially here in America as well, as well as Germany, we've had some great successes on that record, and it's just been one of those records that our fanbase has been really excited about. And so we're taking that momentum and going back into the studio and creating again, it's been a really good feeling."

PAPA ROACH are two-time Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling leaders in alternative hard rock music. PAPA ROACH are not unfamiliar with calling attention to mental health and have been doing so since the seminal release of their first hit single "Last Resort". Since then, the band has gone on to create 10 studio albums, their most recent, "Ego Trip", on their own label New Noize Records.