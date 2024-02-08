PAPA ROACH Signs To WASSERMAN MUSIC For Worldwide Representation

California rockers PAPA ROACH have announced that they have signed with Wasserman Music for worldwide representation (ex-Canada).

"Since the pandemic started, we really pushed ourselves and believed that we controlled our own destiny," commented PAPA ROACH singer Jacoby Shaddix. "We started our own label, hired the right teams, and have found an excellent niche in social media where our music, our personalities, and our fans meet. A full-service company that understands our vision and can help us navigate this growth in the multi-media landscape is essential. Next year will bring a lot of surprises!"

PAPA ROACH joins Wasserman Music's expansive client roster, which includes Kenny Chesney, COLDPLAY, DEFTONES, Drake, Billie Eilish, IMAGINE DRAGONS, Kendrick Lamar, MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, RISE AGAINST, Ed Sheeran, SUM 41, SZA, TURNSTILE, and more.

PAPA ROACH will be represented worldwide by Wasserman Music agents Corrie Martin, Geoff Meall and Anna Bewers except for Canada, where they will be represented by Jason Furman of Paquin Artists Agency.

Wasserman Music is a leading global agency representing a wide range of prominent artists across all genres for live performance, touring, brand partnerships, and beyond. Wasserman Music consists of long-term career development strategists who work with artists to expand their reach and deepen their impact with audiences around the world. Wasserman Music is a division of Wasserman.

Wasserman powers the business of sports, music, entertainment, and culture. Founded in 2002, Wasserman represents many of the world's most iconic sports and entertainment figures, music artists, brands and properties, empowering them to shape culture and captivate audiences worldwide.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Wasserman operates globally across 27 countries and more than 62 cities, including New York, London, Abu Dhabi, Amsterdam, Hong Kong, Madrid, Mexico City, Toronto, Paris and Sydney.

In a recent interview with the 99.7 The Blitz radio station, Jacoby spoke about PAPA ROACH's touring and recording plans for the rest of 2024. He said: "Right now, early in the year, we've been working on a bunch of new music. And so we're essentially pulling the slingshot back. 2025 is gonna be a big year for PAPA ROACH. It's the 25th anniversary of our first album 'Infest'. We've got a book, we've got tours, we've got the whole nine. And we've got a whole new batch of music that we're going to drop. And so new music will be probably coming, like, later in the year — third or fourth quarter."

He added: "It's good to get a little calm before the storm, and so I'm taking this year and just creating tons of music, writing for PAPA ROACH, writing with other artists and really just being as creative as possible."

Last month, PAPA ROACH shared a brand new live version of their hit single "Scars" featuring a guest appearance by Chris Daughtry.

"Scars Featuring Chris Daughtry (Live)" is not only a fresh take on one of the band's biggest hits, but it also serves as the latest release on the band's latest EP, "Leave A Light (Talk Away The Dark)". The track saw its debut performed live preceded by an emotional PSA delivered by Shaddix, who pledged a donation to the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention (AFSP) on behalf of each city's attendees, culminating in a $155,000 donation presented in Denver, Colorado. Three months later the song sat in the top 10 at Rock radio, becoming the band's 26th song to reach that plateau.

Last year, PAPA ROACH was so impacted by the emotive response each night of the "Revolutions Live" tour and the work done by the AFSP that they have since officially re-named the song "Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)" after the organization's "Talk Away The Dark" campaign, and pledged a perpetual royalty from the song's use, to be donated directly to the AFSP to continue their mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide long after the "Revolutions Live" tour concluded.

"Scars Featuring Chris Daughtry (Live)" royalties will also be donated to the AFSP in support of their "Talk Away The Dark" campaign. This impactful initiative teaches you the warning signs for suicide, and how to have a conversation that could save a life — whether it's someone else's or your own. Help is available — talking is the first step to preventing suicide.

PAPA ROACH are two-time Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling leaders in alternative hard rock music who in 2020 celebrated the 20th anniversary of their iconic album "Infest". PAPA ROACH are not unfamiliar with calling attention to mental health, and have been doing so since day 1 with the iconic release of "Last Resort". Since then, the band has gone on to create 10 studio albums, along their most recent "Ego Trip" on their own label New Noize Records. "Ego Trip" has garnered over 260 million global streams to date, and has produced three No. 1 singles, bringing the band's total to 26 career Top 10 hits and 11 career No. 1s. 23 years into their career, the band continues to have global success.

Photo credit: Bryson Roatch