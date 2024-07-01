PAPA ROACH To Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of 'Infest' With Concert At London's OVO Arena Wembley

California rockers PAPA ROACH will celebrate their only U.K. appearance in 2025 with their first-ever headline show at London's OVO Arena Wembley, on February 7, 2025. It will see the band and their biggest-ever production journey deep through their vast catalogue of music, including a celebration of the 25th anniversary of their iconic breakthrough album "Infest". Special guests and a DJ for the landmark date are yet to be announced.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, July 5 at 10 a.m.

The band has also announced that they will be partnering with the suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) who are fighting to reduce the devastating impact of suicide in the U.K. There will be a £1 donation included on every ticket.

Frontman Jacoby Shaddix commented: "The U.K. has always been special to us — so we wanted to celebrate this music with you all in a BIG way and I can't wait to step on that stage."

"Infest" peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart and has been certified triple platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association Of America) for sales in excess of three million copies in the U.S. alone. The album featured the iconic hits "Last Resort" and "Broken Home" plus fan favorites "Blood Brothers" and "Between Angels & Insects".

Four years ago, Shaddix spoke about the enduring popularity of "Infest"'s rap-rock anthem "Last Resort", which recently passed 240 million views on YouTube.

"That's our classic," he said. "That thing, it's given us such a relevance, even in pop culture. People are making memes — 'Cut my life into pizza.' I love that. 'Cause now I don't take it all too seriously, because it's embedded itself into pop culture, but then also the reality is that it's spoken to a lot of people's hearts that have been in that darkness, and going, 'Hey, man, there's some hope. You can come out of this. You don't have to stay in there.'"

Photo credit: Bryson Roatch