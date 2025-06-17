PAPA ROACH's JACOBY SHADDIX: 'I'm Glad I Made It Out The Other Side With The Perspective That I Have Now'

In a new interview Terrie Carr of WDHA-FM 105.5 FM, the rock music station licensed to Dover and Morristown, New Jersey, PAPA ROACH frontman Jacoby Shaddix spoke about his band's continued commitment to stressing compassion for those dealing with mental illness and attempting to remove the stigma that comes with it. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think it's important. I think it's a reflection of the walk I've had with my life and my ups and downs and just my brutal honesty with it and just being real about my life and finding that people connect with that authenticity and what we do. And it's gnarly, 'cause now I look back at this story that I've written through all these songs and I listen to some of the old songs and I'm, like, 'Dude, you weren't all right.' I was going through some of my old notebooks and just reading — sometimes I just put my pen to the paper and just write out, I would call it writing out the crazy — and there was crazy in there. And I'm glad I made it out the other side with the perspective that I have now. I've gained a lot of tools and skills and knowledge about self-awareness and to own my issues and learn and grow and not drag everybody through the thick of my highs and lows of my life."

Jacoby added: "I've transformed my life in so many ways and put that into the music… [And] it is a trip that we are as impactful as we are now. And I think speaking about mental health and using our music as a voice for that in culture is important. And I feel like that's really a huge bond that we have with our fans and culture. And I think my ability of just being honest and vulnerable has opened that space for us. And it's dope. 'Cause now we're working with the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention [AFSP] and raising money with them, and this story that we've been telling about mental health and the highs and the lows and the struggles of it, now I've got a partner in the real world that's actually boots on the ground, putting the work in with the people helping people. And that's a beautiful thing to be part of."

Shaddix recently told Skratch N' Sniff and SNSMix.com that PAPA ROACH had "about five, six songs finished up" for the follow-up to the band's 2022 album "Ego Trip". He added: "We don't have a release date yet [for the new PAPA ROACH album]. We just wanna get this one perfect before we drop it. But fans can expect new music throughout the year. Actually, after I go in the studio, I'll jump back down to L.A. We're shooting a music video for a brand new single we're gonna drop in the middle of June, and so that's coming up right around the corner. And that one's a fucking banger, dude. I'm so excited about this next song."

Asked if there is a possibility of some guests appearing on the new PAPA ROACH album, Jacoby said: "Actually, yeah. I've got a couple guests already on this record, but I ain't gonna tell you who it is 'cause we just wanna surprise you as the tracks drop."

Last month, PAPA ROACH released a music video for an acoustic version of "Even If It Kills Me". The original single reached No. 1 at U.S. Rock Radio, marking PAPA ROACH's 13th appearance at the top of the charts.

In March, PAPA ROACH released a "reimagined" version of "Even If It Kills Me". The band and Joshua Landry again produced the track. "Even If It Kills Me (Reimagined)" was a fresh take on its heavier counterpart, showcasing the hit song in a new light, with a melodic arrangement and signature vocals delivered by Shaddix.

PAPA ROACH are two-time Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling leaders in alternative hard rock music. PAPA ROACH are not unfamiliar with calling attention to mental health and have been doing so since the seminal release of their first hit single "Last Resort". Since then, the band has gone on to create 10 studio albums, including "Ego Trip".

Photo credit: Bryson Roatch