PAPA ROACH's JACOBY SHADDIX Is Thrilled About Inclusion Of 'Last Resort' In SHOWTIME's 'Yellowjackets' Series

In a new interview with Lazer 103.3's Andy Hall, PAPA ROACH frontman Jacoby Shaddix spoke about the inclusion of the band's iconic song "Last Resort" in "Friends, Romans, Countrymen", the Season 2 premiere of Showtime's creepy, ambient survival drama "Yellowjackets". Asked if he has seen the show already, Jacoby said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "No, I have not, but everybody tells me I've gotta watch it. They're, like, 'Dude, don't sleep on this show, bro. It's amazing.' And what a great placement for us. And what a cool opportunity to feature that classic track years later."

He continued: "What's rad about it is our old-school music and new-school music is grabbing this new generation of rock fans. What was happening with the [RED HOT] CHILI PEPPERS back in 2000 is kind of happening with us now, and that blows me away. 'Cause I've been a huge CHILI PEPPERS fan for many years, and when they had that second wave of their story, it blew me away. And I see a lot more years of P-ROACH; I don't see this thing letting up. And having placements like that, in 'Yellowjackets', which is an iconic piece of entertainment for the people, and our music is in it? That's a good sign."

"Last Resort" is featured in a "Yellowjackets" scene where Jeff (Warren Kole),who is married to Shauna (Melanie Lynskey),airs out some of his frustration over the state of his relationship with his wife while sitting alone in his car and blasting the song at full volume.

"We knew immediately it was going to be this song" that played in this scene, showrunner Jonathan Lisco told The Daily Beast. "We needed a way for him to expurgate all that rage. He's obviously being very cool trying to get over the fact that Shauna had an affair, but we needed a very terse, intense way to show that he is not okay. That song popped into our minds right away because of that really intense, anthem-like quality of it."

Kole admitted that he had never heard "Last Resort", which was released in 2000, the same year he graduated college, before shooting the scene. "So use your imagination as to how that one was jarred out of my memory," he laughed. He went on to say that he listened to "Last Resort" about 50 times to figure out how he wanted to play the scene. He added: "I hate it. Terrible song. A perfect song for the scene. But oh, I can't stand it."

"Last Resort" originally appeared on PAPA ROACH's breakthrough album "Infest", which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2020. The LP peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart and has been certified triple platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association Of America) for sales in excess of three million copies in the U.S. alone. It also featured the fan favorites "Broken Home", "Blood Brothers" and "Between Angels & Insects".

In June 2020, Shaddix told "Offstage With DWP" that he still feels the same way about "Last Resort" as he did when PAPA ROACH first released it. "I feel that that song is a lifeline to a lot of people, and has been," he said. "I've met thousands of kids over the years that have told us, 'Yo, that song saved my life. That song was there for me in my darkest hour.' If I could look back on my career just for that one moment, just that piece, it's, like, 'Wow!' To be able to make a song that impacts people in a positive way, that it has, it's, like, mission accomplished. It wasn't really my intention. It was just, like, 'We're just writing music. We've gotta get this off our chest.' But to look back on it now and see the effect that it's had, the positive effect… And also, man, it's one of those songs that cuts deep and it's at the heart of the matter… Yeah, people have been through some really dark stuff, and 'Last Resort' has brought some people through some feelings of suicide and whatnot. But then on the other hand, it's also become this crazy party anthem. I just saw this dude [on video at] a Walmart the other day and just start singing 'Last Resort' in the middle of everybody pandemic shopping, with a broom. So it's just one of those songs, it's survived the test of time, and I'm just fortunate that it's been such a positive piece of art out there floating around to be a lifeline for people struggling."

PAPA ROACH's latest album, "Ego Trip", was released in April 2022 via New Noize Records in partnership with ADA Worldwide (WMG's independent label and artist services arm).