PAPA ROACH's JACOBY SHADDIX: 'We're Seeing This Resurgence Happen In Rock Music, And It's Exciting'

In a new interview with LA Lloyd, PAPA ROACH frontman Jacoby Shaddix spoke about how his band and other groups like DISTURBED are still waving the rock flag as bright as ever. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We've done our best through the years, and, and it's just dope 'cause at this point now we're seeing this resurgence happen in rock music, and it's exciting. I almost feel like it's like early 2000s in a way, just 'cause it's, like, the guitars are pumped way back up. You mentioned DISTURBED. I was chatting with Dave [DISTURBED singer David Draiman] the other day and talking about [their] tour, and it's just, like, they're packed to the rafters every night. And then you've got this new artist FALLING IN REVERSE that's coming up, and there's a lot of younger [bands] — BEARTOOTH, BRING ME THE HORIZON, and a lot of very inspired younger bands — BAD OMENS — coming up. And I think the future of rock is exciting — rock and punk rock music. It's just bubbling, man. And so, it's a good time to be in rock and roll."

This past January, PAPA ROACH shared a brand new live version of their hit single "Scars" featuring a guest appearance by Chris Daughtry.

"Scars Featuring Chris Daughtry (Live)" is not only a fresh take on one of the band's biggest hits, but it also serves as the latest release on the band's "Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)" EP.

In February, PAPA ROACH's "Leave A Light On" became the band's 10th career No. 1, and its fourth from PAPA ROACH's latest album, "Ego Trip", on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

"Ego Trip" debuted at No. 6 on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart in April 2022.

Previous PAPA ROACH radio hits include "Between Angels And Insects", "Gravity", "Getting Away With Murder", "She Loves Me Not", "Falling Apart", "Help" and "Last Resort".