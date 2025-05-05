PARADISE LOST Announces Fall 2025 European Tour

U.K. gothic metal pioneers PARADISE LOST have announced the dates for the first leg of their "Ascension Of Europe Tour 2025". Italian band MESSA will be direct support on all dates, with HIGH PARASITE opening on the U.K. dates and LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE on select mainland Europe shows.

"Ascension Of Europe Tour 2025" dates:

Oct. 09 - UK - Manchester - New Century Hall

Oct. 10 - UK - Wolverhampton - KK's Steel Mill

Oct. 11 - UK - Newcastle - University

Oct. 12 - UK - Glasgow - Garage

Oct. 14 - UK - Nottingham - Rescue Rooms

Oct. 15 - UK - Bristol - SWX

Oct. 16 - UK - Southampton - The 1865

Oct. 17 - UK - London - Islington Assembley Hall

Oct. 19 - FR - Lille - Tyrant Fest

Oct. 20 - FR - Paris - Elysée Montmartre

Oct. 21 - FR - Lyon - La Rayonne

Oct. 23 - DE - Cologne - Live Music Hall

Oct. 24 - LU - Luxembourg - Rockhal

Oct. 25 - AT - Dornbirn - Conrad Sohm

Oct. 26 - IT - Padova - Hall

Oct. 28 - DE - Munich - Backstage Werk

Oct. 29 - CZ - Prague - Palac Akropolis

Oct. 30 - HR - Zagreb - Boogaloo

Oct. 31 - AT - Vienna - SiMM City

Nov. 01 - HU - Budapest - Durer Kert

Nov. 03 - CH - Geneva - PTR/L’Usine

Nov. 04 - DE - Nürnberg - Z-Bau

Nov. 05 - NL - Utrecht - Pandora

Nov. 06 - BE - Antwerp – Trix

In a recent interview with Alejandrosis, PARADISE LOST guitarist Aaron Aedy spoke about the status of the follow-up to the band's latest album, "Obsidian", which was released in May 2020 via Nuclear Blast. He said: "It's not fully mixed yet, but it's recorded." Asked if he could give fans some details about the musical direction of the new PARADISE LOST material, Aaron said: "No. It's like opening your presents before Christmas. No, I don't wanna go into the new album too much just yet, 'cause I'll wait to see what it's like when it's mixed. It's almost finished, but not quite."

This past March, PARADISE LOST guitarist Greg Mackintosh told Chile's PowerOfMetal.cl that the band's new LP would likely be released "September time." He added: "It's been the longest time we've ever had between albums. But that's kind of because of the pandemic as well… So shit happens. And, yeah, hopefully it'll come out September, October time this year."

As previously reported, PARADISE LOST will embark on "The Devil Embraced" North American tour later this month. The trek will kick off on May 16 at the Milwaukee Metal Fest and conclude on May 24 at Maryland Deathfest.

In a November 2023 interview with Jorge Botas of Portugal's Metal Global, PARADISE LOST singer Nick Holmes spoke about how the band's songwriting process has evolved over the decades, Nick said: "The writing process is 100 percent different to how we used to write when we were younger. I mean, it's completely different now. We never meet up. We don't discuss things necessarily. Everything's through file sharing, e-mail and we don't write that way. It's equally as productive, I think, but it's just — maybe you're kind of more fussy. You can listen to things more than maybe you would do in the old days. Like I said, again, it goes back to the spontaneity thing. There isn't an element of that as much now, I don't think, but then you get there in the end anyway. There's a lot of ping-ponging ideas backwards and forwards, and you have more time to dwell on things and think, 'Well, is this right? Is this wrong?' Blah, blah. Whereas years and years ago, you think, 'Well, it's kind of shit, but we'll see. It might be all right.' There's benefits of both ways of writing, I think. Like I said, you can have too long and you can have too short. And some songs come together in no time. And then other songs can take months. We're just not the kind of band who can just kind of throw out a song and it's just brilliant. Well, people say they do that. I don't necessarily believe that's true, but I guess you can pretend that you're spontaneous and you just can throw out a genius song in about 10 minutes. I don't think that really happens with many people. But yeah, like I said, the songwriting, how we do it, has changed dramatically to where it was when we started."

When Botas noted that the different songwriting approach is something that was developed through experience, Holmes said: "When you start writing something, and if you spend a lot of time on it, you can spend a full day thinking, 'This is fantastic,' and then you can wake up in the morning and you think it's rubbish. You can get too locked into something. And then sometimes you have to take a step backwards, which is always really important, having a step backwards and maybe let someone else have a listen. I mean, we always get there, and when it comes together, it's great. That's the nice part. That's the rewarding part, I guess. It's like any kind of art. Once you've gone to the top of the hill and you're coming down, that's a nice feeling. It's not always easy getting there, but it's always fun when you go there."

Asked if he can still trust his instincts when writing music, Holmes said: "Yeah, absolutely. Gut reaction's pretty much… I mean, you could hear something that's not necessarily you think, 'Oh, hang on, this is strange.' And then you've gotta listen to it and then get into the… I don't instantly dismiss something — I would never do that — but I've gotta give it a few [listens]. And if I still feel the same way after a few listens, then I would trust my instinct on it, yeah. But I don't instantly dismiss things 'cause I don't think that's really a positive thing to do. But, yeah, definitely, you've gotta go with a gut reaction."

Asked if he can write a whole set of lyrics without music or if he needs the music to get some like melodies in his head, Nick said: "I prefer the music as a springboard to write lyrics to. And I always like how lyrics, how words sound on certain parts of songs. And that's always something I've admired about certain bands over the years. I'm not particularly interested in hearing stories in songs, although sometimes it's nice to hear that, but it's more about how, particularly metal, for me, it's more about how the songs sound at a certain time, how the lyrics sound at a certain time and the words. I mean, I can write without music, but I prefer to have something to kind of bounce off, really."

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of their fourth album, "Icon", PARADISE LOST re-recorded the LP for a special new release. There was also "an extra special vinyl" version of the album, both of which were made available in December 2023.

"Icon 30" is a totally re-recorded version of "Icon", and PARADISE LOST once again worked with longtime collaborator and producer Jaime Gomez Arellano.

PARADISE LOST recorded the vocals and drums for "Icon 30" at Jaime's new studio Arda Recorders in Porto, Portugal. The rest of the album was completed at Mackintosh's Black Planet Studios. "Icon 30" also features brand new artwork created by Scott Robinson and new liner notes from Kerrang!'s Nick Ruskell.

"Icon" marked a departure from the death-doom sound of PARADISE LOST's early work and was the last album to feature Matthew Archer on drums.

In February 2018, "Icon" was inducted into the Decibel "Hall Of Fame", with the magazine naming it influential to the development of the gothic metal subgenre.

In March 2023, PARADISE LOST welcomed Guido Zima Montanarini as their official new drummer.

In September 2022, Finnish drummer Waltteri Väyrynen left PARADISE LOST to join OPETH. At the time, he issued a statement saying that his decision involved "absolutely no bad blood or drama whatsoever."

Formed in Halifax, West Yorkshire, in 1988, PARADISE LOST were unlikely candidates for metal glory when they slithered from the shadows and infiltrated the U.K. underground. But not content with spawning an entire subgenre with early death/doom masterpiece "Gothic" nor with conquering the metal mainstream with the balls-out power of 1995's "Draconian Times", they have subsequently traversed multiple genre boundaries with skill and grace, evolving through the pitch-black alt-rock mastery of 1990s classics "One Second" and "Host" to the muscular but ornate grandeur of 2009's "Faith Divides Us - Death Unites Us" and "Tragic Idol" (2012),with the nonchalant finesse of grand masters. The band's "The Plague Within" (2015) and "Medusa" (2017) albums saw a much-celebrated return to brutal, old-school thinking, via two crushing monoliths to slow-motion death and spiritual defeat.