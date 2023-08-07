PARADISE LOST Is 'Slowly' Working On Next Studio Album

In a new interview with MetalSide.pl, PARADISE LOST frontman Nick Holmes spoke about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the follow-up to the band's 2020 LP "Obsidian". He said: "We are working slowly on a new album. When we get a decent chunk of time off, then we will hopefully complete it. But we're not there yet. So hopefully into next year we'll get something finished."

This past May, PARADISE LOST revealed it was re-recording its fourth album, "Icon", for a special new release to celebrate the LP's 30th anniversary. There will also be "an extra special vinyl" version of the album.

"Icon" marked a departure from the death-doom sound of PARADISE LOST's early work and was the last album to feature Matthew Archer on drums.

In February 2018, "Icon" was inducted into the Decibel "Hall Of Fame", with the magazine naming it influential to the development of the gothic metal subgenre.

PARADISE LOST will embark on the "Embers Of Europe" tour in the fall. Support on the trek will come from MY DYING BRIDE.

This past March, PARADISE LOST welcomed Guido Zima Montanarini as their official new drummer.

Last September, Finnish drummer Waltteri Väyrynen left PARADISE LOST to join OPETH. At the time, he issued a statement saying that his decision involved "absolutely no bad blood or drama whatsoever."

"Obsidian" was released in May 2020 via Nuclear Blast.

Formed in Halifax, West Yorkshire, in 1988, PARADISE LOST were unlikely candidates for metal glory when they slithered from the shadows and infiltrated the U.K. underground. But not content with spawning an entire subgenre with early death/doom masterpiece "Gothic" nor with conquering the metal mainstream with the balls-out power of 1995's "Draconian Times", they have subsequently traversed multiple genre boundaries with skill and grace, evolving through the pitch-black alt-rock mastery of 1990s classics "One Second" and "Host" to the muscular but ornate grandeur of 2009's "Faith Divides Us - Death Unites Us" and "Tragic Idol" (2012),with the nonchalant finesse of grand masters. The band's "The Plague Within" (2015) and "Medusa" (2017) albums saw a much-celebrated return to brutal, old-school thinking, via two crushing monoliths to slow-motion death and spiritual defeat.

Photo credit: Anne C. Swallow for Nuclear Blast Records