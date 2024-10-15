PARKWAY DRIVE Announces Fall 2025 20th-Anniversary European Tour

Australia's metal giants PARKWAY DRIVE are hitting the road for an epic 20th-anniversary European arena tour in October and November 2025.

The tour will take over arenas across the continent, showcasing PARKWAY DRIVE's new and most ambitious stage production to date. Known for their legendary high-energy performances and spectacular production, this tour promises to surpass all expectations, delivering an unforgettable and immersive live experience like never before.

Winston McCall, PARKWAY DRIVE's frontman, shared his excitement: "This is going to be next level. We've always prided ourselves on delivering the best show possible, but our 20-year anniversary tour will take everything to a new extreme. We're bringing more fire, more energy, and a production that's bigger than anything we've done before."

2023 celebrated PARKWAY DRIVE's 20th anniversary, a period during which they transformed from metal underdogs into a global festival headliner. Their journey is highlighted by eight critically and commercially acclaimed albums, six of which have achieved gold status in Australia, three documentaries, one live album, and countless live performances.

With support from deathcore powerhouses THY ART IS MURDER and post-hardcore favorites THE AMITY AFFLICTION, this ultimate Australian metal lineup will make PARKWAY DRIVE's European anniversary tour the biggest metal event of the year.

Tour dates:

Sep. 19 - Leipzig, Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany

Sep. 20 - Munich, Olympiahalle, Germany

Sep. 21 - Vienna, Stadthalle, Austria

Sep. 23 - Zürich, Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Sep. 24 - Frankfurt, Festhalle, Germany

Sep. 26 - Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Sep. 27 - Dortmund, Westfalenhalle, Germany

Sep. 28 - Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle, Germany

Sep. 30 - Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Oct. 01 - Brussels, Forest National, Belgium

Oct. 02 - Paris, Zenith, France

Oct. 04 - London, Wembley Arena, UK

Oct. 05 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena, UK

Oct. 06 - Manchester, AO Arena, UK

Oct. 30 - Lisbon, Campo Pequeno, Portugal

Nov. 01 - Madrid, Palacio Vistalegre, Spain

Nov. 02 - Barcelona, Sant Jordi Club, Spain

Nov. 05 - Lyon, Halle Tony Garnier, France

Nov. 07 - Prague, Fortuna Hall, Czech Republic

Nov. 08 - Budapest, MVM Dome, Hungary

Nov. 10 - Łódź, Atlas Arena, Poland

Nov. 12 - Helsinki, Ice Hall, Finland

Nov. 14 - Stockholm, Hovet Ice Hall, Sweden

Nov. 15 - Gothenburg, Scandinavium, Sweden

Nov. 16 - Copenhagen, KB Hallen, Denmark

PARKWAY DRIVE's seventh album, "Darker Still", came out in September 2022 via Epitaph Records.