PARKWAY DRIVE Announces Fall 2025 20th-Anniversary European Tour

PARKWAY DRIVE Announces Fall 2025 20th-Anniversary European TourOctober 15, 2024
Australia's metal giants PARKWAY DRIVE are hitting the road for an epic 20th-anniversary European arena tour in October and November 2025.
The tour will take over arenas across the continent, showcasing PARKWAY DRIVE's new and most ambitious stage production to date. Known for their legendary high-energy performances and spectacular production, this tour promises to surpass all expectations, delivering an unforgettable and immersive live experience like never before.
Winston McCall, PARKWAY DRIVE's frontman, shared his excitement: "This is going to be next level. We've always prided ourselves on delivering the best show possible, but our 20-year anniversary tour will take everything to a new extreme. We're bringing more fire, more energy, and a production that's bigger than anything we've done before."
2023 celebrated PARKWAY DRIVE's 20th anniversary, a period during which they transformed from metal underdogs into a global festival headliner. Their journey is highlighted by eight critically and commercially acclaimed albums, six of which have achieved gold status in Australia, three documentaries, one live album, and countless live performances.
With support from deathcore powerhouses THY ART IS MURDER and post-hardcore favorites THE AMITY AFFLICTION, this ultimate Australian metal lineup will make PARKWAY DRIVE's European anniversary tour the biggest metal event of the year.
Tour dates:
Sep. 19 - Leipzig, Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany
Sep. 20 - Munich, Olympiahalle, Germany
Sep. 21 - Vienna, Stadthalle, Austria
Sep. 23 - Zürich, Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Sep. 24 - Frankfurt, Festhalle, Germany
Sep. 26 - Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena, Germany
Sep. 27 - Dortmund, Westfalenhalle, Germany
Sep. 28 - Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle, Germany
Sep. 30 - Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Oct. 01 - Brussels, Forest National, Belgium
Oct. 02 - Paris, Zenith, France
Oct. 04 - London, Wembley Arena, UK
Oct. 05 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena, UK
Oct. 06 - Manchester, AO Arena, UK
Oct. 30 - Lisbon, Campo Pequeno, Portugal
Nov. 01 - Madrid, Palacio Vistalegre, Spain
Nov. 02 - Barcelona, Sant Jordi Club, Spain
Nov. 05 - Lyon, Halle Tony Garnier, France
Nov. 07 - Prague, Fortuna Hall, Czech Republic
Nov. 08 - Budapest, MVM Dome, Hungary
Nov. 10 - Łódź, Atlas Arena, Poland
Nov. 12 - Helsinki, Ice Hall, Finland
Nov. 14 - Stockholm, Hovet Ice Hall, Sweden
Nov. 15 - Gothenburg, Scandinavium, Sweden
Nov. 16 - Copenhagen, KB Hallen, Denmark
PARKWAY DRIVE's seventh album, "Darker Still", came out in September 2022 via Epitaph Records.
Comments Disclaimer And Information